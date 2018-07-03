Apple and Facebook under fire over news sources as US mid-terms approach

"News was kind of going a little crazy," said Apple CEO Tim Cook at the recent Fortune CEO Initiative, subtly referring to Facebook’s struggle with the foreign actors, such as Russia, profiteers and bots that took advantage of its News Feed algorithms for financial and political gain during the presidential election. "We felt the top stories should be selected by humans," Cook said.

Apple’s mid-term election section will feature material from the Washington Post, Politico, and Axios, in addition to coverage from other sources the company describes as "trustworthy", but critics contend this coverage is limited, given that Apple’s curators will only promote articles from a few legacy outlets. The inclusion of the Trump administration-friendly Fox News also struck a chord.

Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs once called Fox News a "destructive force in our society", according to Walter Isaacson’s biography of the tech mogul. The company’s current leadership contends that all content featured in the mid-term election news section, including articles from Fox News, will be vetted for high-quality reporting and sourcing.

"This election season, our editors will highlight the most important, rigorously reported news to help you understand key races and your fellow voters," wrote Apple News editor-in-chief Lauren Kern in a note on the news app. "We won’t shy away from controversial topics, but our goal is to illuminate, not enrage."

Humans vs algorithms

However, human editors and algorithms can display repetitive patterns of behaviour when curating the news, warned Pete Brown, the author of a June study published by the Tow Centre for Digital Journalism that examined Apple News’s editorial decisions on Twitter and in newsletters. "Humans, like algorithms, are prone to habit," Brown wrote. "Apple News may have fallen into a pattern that Facebook and others have been trying to avoid: editorial bias."

The study, which analysed almost 7,000 news recommendations made by Apple News, found that editors had a strong tendency to favour a select group of legacy media outlets. For example, editors in the US showed a preference for the New York Times over smaller, regionally oriented outlets.

The study didn’t analyse any news recommendations featured on the app itself — which is the primary means by which Apple delivers news to users. Apple declined to comment on its plans for the mid-terms.

However, while human curators may display patterned behaviour in selecting certain news articles, they can explain their decision processes. Computers can’t.