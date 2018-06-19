Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Apple slapped with huge fine in Australia after making false iPhone claims

19 June 2018 - 10:09 Agency Staff
Apple. Picture: REUTERS
Sydney — Apple was on Tuesday fined A$9m (US$6.7m) by an Australian court for making false claims about consumer rights when refusing to fix faulty iPhones and iPads previously repaired by a third party.

Customers of the US tech giant had complained to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) after an operating system update disabled their devices in a global issue known as "error 53".

The users were told by Apple that they were not eligible for a remedy if the iPhone or iPad had been repaired by another company.

The commission took Apple to the Federal Court in 2017 over allegedly false or misleading representations to customers with faulty iPhones and iPads about their rights under the law.

"If a product is faulty, customers are legally entitled to a repair or a replacement under the Australian Consumer Law, and sometimes even a refund," the ACCC commissioner Sarah Court said in a statement. "The court declared the mere fact that an iPhone or iPad had been repaired by someone other than Apple did not, and could not, result in the consumer guarantees ceasing to apply, or the consumer’s right to a remedy being extinguished."

Apple admitted misleading at least 275 Australian customers over the issue between February 2015 and February 2016 on its US website, by its Australian store staff and on its customer service phone calls.

The consumer watchdog said Apple had also committed to providing new devices as replacements, after allegations that the company was giving customers refurbished goods instead after a device suffered a major failure.

Apple said on Tuesday that it had "very productive conversations with the ACCC" over the issue and vowed to offer its Australian users "excellent service".

It has previously described the error as appearing "when a device fails a security test" and released an operating system update to fix the issue.

ITC rules that Apple violated patent

US International Trade Commission staff say Apple violated one of Qualcomm’s patents involving battery-saving technology
Apple warns supply chain of 20% drop in orders of iPhone parts

Apple shares then fell in US pre-market trading, as well as those of Europe-based suppliers such as AMS
SHIRA OVIDE: How Apple just smashed Facebook with a wild curveball

'Apple is now essentially forcing people to repeatedly decide whether they will allow Facebook to track information on their web browser actions'
