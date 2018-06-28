Huawei chairman delivers stinging rebuke of US legislators

Beijing — Huawei Technologies has lately become a prominent target for US factions seeking to raise alarms over alleged Chinese espionage and technology theft. Now Huawei’s striking back.

Eric Xu, the company’s current rotating chairman, minced no words in an unusually pointed riposte to American legislators who raised concerns about Huawei’s ties to US colleges.

He singled out Congressman Jim Banks and Senator Marco Rubio, saying they persuaded peers to write to the education secretary and call for an inquiry into whether Huawei steals American research through projects with dozens of universities.

"The two congressmen are quite closed-minded and ill-informed. It seems that their bodies are in the information age, but their minds are still in the agrarian age," Xu said, according to a company statement.

"Their behaviour shows not just an ignorance of how science and innovation works today, but also their own lack of confidence."