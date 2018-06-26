Apple to unveil high-end AirPods

San Francisco/Taipei — Apple is about to pump up the volume on its audio-device strategy, planning higher-end AirPods, a new HomePod and studio-quality over-ear headphones, people familiar with the matter say.

The California-based company was working on new AirPods with noise-cancellation and water resistance, they said.

Apple was trying to increase the range in which AirPods worked away from an iPhone or iPad, they said. You will not be swimming in them though: the water resistance is mainly to protect against rain and sweat.

Slated for 2019, the earbuds were likely to cost more than the existing $159 pair, and that could push Apple to segment the product line like it did with iPhones, the people said.

Apple was also working on a wireless charging case that was compatible with the upcoming AirPower charger.

The company has internally discussed adding biometric sensors to future AirPods, such as a heart-rate monitor, to expand its health-related hardware offerings beyond the Apple Watch, they said.

Over-ear headphones

The current AirPods would be refreshed in 2018 with a new chip and support for hands-free Siri activation, Bloomberg News reported. There were over-ear headphones coming from Apple, too. Those would compete with pricey models from Bose and Sennheiser. They would use Apple branding and be a higher-end alternative to the company’s Beats line.

Apple originally intended to introduce the headphones by the end of 2018, but faced development challenges and was targeting a launch in 2019, the people said. They asked not to be identified talking about unreleased products.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

Shares of noise-cancellation component maker Cirrus Logic rose 10% after Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland wrote that the company would be working with Apple on the new AirPods. The consumer-electronics firm uses unique accessories such as AirPods to round out its hardware and software ecosystem. Accessories have become an important revenue source, helping Apple’s Other Products unit generate sales of $12.9bn in 2017. That has cushioned a slowdown in iPhone unit growth.

The upcoming audio push builds on Apple’s earlier success in the field. The iPod and iTunes digital music store helped revive the industry and began a transformation that turned the computer maker into a major mobile-device player.

In 2012, Apple declared itself one of the largest shippers of audio speakers because of the earbuds that come bundled with its devices and the built-in speakers in iPhones, Macs and iPads. Two years later, Apple bought headphone maker and streaming-music company Beats for $3bn, its largest acquisition. An in-house audio product team is run by Gary Geaves, formerly an engineer from B&W, a maker of speaker systems and headphones.

Apple was shaking up its supply chain in preparation for the latest audio products, expanding a partnership with iPhone manufacturer Foxconn and decreasing its reliance on smaller hardware maker Inventec, the people said.

Apple planned to ramp up AirPods production by working with Foxconn, they said. So far, it had mostly worked with Inventec, but built about 30% of the units with Luxshare Precision. When the earbuds first came out in 2016, they were delayed and there was limited supply after the product finally went on sale.

A Foxconn media spokesman declined to comment.

Apple’s latest music-focused device, the HomePod, was also delayed and has seen sluggish sales so far, although reviewers praised the sound quality. It was originally built with Inventec, but Apple has since expanded production to Foxconn. Apple is working on a new version of the HomePod for 2019.

Bloomberg