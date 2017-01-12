US accuses Fiat Chrysler of emissions cheating

"We have done nothing that is illegal," he said. "There was never any intent of creating conditions that were designed to defeat the testing process. This is absolute nonsense."

The company’s US arm, FCA US, said in a statement it is "disappointed" with the EPA assertions. It said its "diesel-powered vehicles meet all applicable regulatory requirements".

EPA has reviews ongoing of other vehicle makers’ emissions systems, but it is not clear if they have found any additional wrongdoing.

In April, Daimler said the US Justice Department had asked the car maker to investigate its emissions certification process for vehicles including its Mercedes brand.

Regulators said FCA failed to disclose engine management software in 104,000 US 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks with 3.0-litre diesel engines. The undisclosed software results in increased emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx). EPA is still investigating if the software constitutes a "defeat device".

"Failing to disclose software that affects emissions in a vehicle’s engine is a serious violation of the law, which can result in harmful pollution," said Cynthia Giles, an EPA official.

FCA said it will prove to the EPA its emissions controls are justified and not "defeat devices" under applicable regulations. The EPA said it had found at least eight undisclosed pieces of software that can alter how a vehicle emits air pollution.

EPA said Fiat Chrysler had recalled vehicles for one of the undisclosed pieces of software and had only used it in 2014 models.

By contesting the charge, FCA will push the case into the administration of US president-elect Donald Trump. It is not clear how Trump’s EPA will handle this or similar issues.

Trump, who takes office January 20, has nominated Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, a critic of federal environmental regulation, to lead the EPA.

"FCA US intends to work with the incoming administration to present its case and resolve this matter fairly and equitably," the company said.

Shares Slide

FCA’s Milan-listed shares closed down 16%, weighing on the auto sector and wider European stock markets.

US-listed shares were temporarily halted, then reopened and were last down 12%. The EPA announcement comes amid rising scrutiny of vehilce makers after Volkswagen AG admitted to cheating diesel emissions tests in 580,000 US vehicles.

The EPA has for months declined to certify Fiat Chrysler’s 2017 diesel vehicles for sale in the US, but the car maker has continued to sell 2016 diesel models. Marchionne said they would not stop selling the new 2016 models in dealer showrooms.

In 2015, EPA said it would review all US diesel vehicles following an admission from Volkswagen that it installed software in cars allowing them to emit up to 40 times legally permissible level of pollution.

On Wednesday, VW agreed to pay $4.3bn in criminal and civil fines and plead guilty to three felonies for misleading regulators and selling polluting vehicles.

The EPA has extensively investigated the vehicles and Fiat Chrysler has turned over significant documents as part of the probe, two people briefed on the matter said.

Fiat Chrysler could face fines of $44,539 per vehicle if it is proven that it violated emissions rules.

European regulators have also raised questions about Fiat Chrysler diesels.

Last fall, Germany wrote a letter to the European Commission accusing FCA of using an illegal device to switch off exhaust treatment systems in diesel engines in Fiat and Jeep vehicles sold in Europe.

Reuters