COMPANY COMMENT: De Beers’ crown to get a Cleaver polish

NEW De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver has clearly stated his intentions for his first 100 days at the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds.

His first task is to reacquaint himself with the key participants in the global diamond market, including the Botswana government, a 15% owner of De Beers and its equal partner in the Debswana mining arm in Botswana, the company’s single largest source of diamonds.

Towards the end of last year, when prices for rough diamonds were weak and De Beers had opted to scale back production, there were tough talks between the government and De Beers. Demand for rough diamonds has picked up as the overstock has cleared after De Beers and other big producers held back supply and lowered prices.

De Beers has sold more than $3.5bn worth of diamonds in the first six sales of the year and there are four more to go in the run-up to the important year-end period in the US, the biggest diamond market and one in which a hefty portion of total diamond sales are made.

After Philippe Mellier, who headed De Beers and its delicate relationships with clients and other partners as an outsider who had spent decades in the automotive sector, Cleaver has the critical experience, relationships and connections needed at this juncture in De Beers’ history when markets are in a state of flux and extra effort is needed to keep diamonds relevant and ethical.

...

SHARES in insurance-based investment company Conduit Capital have enjoyed a nice little spurt since it issued a cautionary announcement.

The share price has shifted up about 11.5% since shareholders were advised to exercise caution in dealing in Conduit’s shares. At about 290c, punters who participated in Conduit’s capital raise last year (pitched at 200c/share) are grinning rather broadly.

Although the sentiment suggests a value-enhancing deal is on the cards, it is difficult to pinpoint a deal that triggered Conduit’s cautionary. It has been buying strategic stakes in several listed counters.

It has built stakes in counters as diverse as financial services business Finbond, vehicle retailer Combined Motor Holdings, franchising specialist Taste Holdings and housing developer Calgro M3.

In truth, it is only Finbond, with its microlending and mutual banking pitch, that would slot in strategically with Conduit’s operations. The problem is that Finbond, with a market capitalisation of R2.3bn is much bigger than Conduit at a capitalisation of R894m. Besides, Finbond is not under cautionary.

Shareholders might hope Conduit is looking to broaden its perennially profitable niche and that the cautionary is not pointing to plans to buy out minorities.

• Nick Wilson edits Company Comment (wilsonn@bdfm.co.za)