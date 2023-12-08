Sethaba, who has been in the industry for a number of years, explains some of the main cost factors involved in arranging a funeral. She details where people often make mistakes and how they can be overcharged or pay unnecessarily for services.
The discussion highlights how people can better prepare for death and the importance of having a good financial plan in place.
Topics of discussion include: SendOff’s business model; the rationale for creating such a platform; and ways in which people can be more efficient with their spending on funerals.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Economics of funerals, according to SendOff
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Thabisile Sethaba, co-founder and COO of SendOff Funeral App
The cost of funerals is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Thabisile Sethaba, co-founder and COO at SendOff Funeral App.
Sethaba says Sendoff is a mobile app that helps people plan and manage a funeral. The platform helps with services such as pickups, coffin selection and flowers.
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
