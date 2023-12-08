Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Economics of funerals, according to SendOff

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Thabisile Sethaba, co-founder and COO of SendOff Funeral App

08 December 2023 - 18:22
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/DOLGACHOV
The cost of funerals is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Thabisile Sethaba, co-founder and COO at SendOff Funeral App.

Sethaba says Sendoff is a mobile app that helps people plan and manage a funeral. The platform helps with services such as pickups, coffin selection and flowers.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Sethaba, who has been in the industry for a number of years, explains some of the main cost factors involved in arranging a funeral. She details where people often make mistakes and how they can be overcharged or pay unnecessarily for services.

The discussion highlights how people can better prepare for death and the importance of having a good financial plan in place. 

Topics of discussion include: SendOff’s business model; the rationale for creating such a platform; and ways in which people can be more efficient with their spending on funerals. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

MORE PODCASTS

PODCAST | Mainstream adoption of tokenisation starting to take hold

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Connie Bloem, co-founder and executive head at Mesh.Trade
Business
3 days ago

PODCAST | Is now the right time to get into fixed income?

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Attila Kadikoy, managing partner of Levantine & Co Wealth Managers
Business
6 days ago

PODCAST | Mukuru’s plan to stay ahead in Africa’s cross-border payments market

Host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Mukuru CEO Andy Jury about winning in Africa’s competitive money transfer market
Companies
1 week ago
