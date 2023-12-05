PODCAST | Mainstream adoption of tokenisation starting to take hold

Connie Bloem. Co-Founder of Mesh.Trade. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Mainstream adoption of tokenisation, underpinned by blockchain technology, is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Connie Bloem, co-founder and executive head at Mesh.Trade.
Bloem says tokenisation, particularly of real-world assets, is becoming more mainstream.
Mesh is a financial markets platform for cross-asset issuance, trade, investment and management of digital and financial assets. The platform make use of blockchain — the technology underpinning asset classes such cryptocurrencies — to deliver services to clients.
Imagine owning a stake in an office building. Tokens, or digital representations of ownership in the property are created on the blockchain. Each token corresponds to a determined fraction of ownership. These tokens can be traded, and further accumulated — if resources allow — to increase one’s ownership stake.
That mainstream attention in areas around financial technology, including the blockchain, is also attracting investment from big players. Earlier in the year, private equity firm Convergence Partners invested $10m into 42Markets Group, an incubator, investor and builder of fintech companies. Its portfolio companies include Andile, FXFlow and Mesh.trade, which will receive the bulk of the funds.
Topics of discussion include: Mesh.Trade’s business model; the rationale for tokenisation; how tokens are being applied to real-world assets; the development of alternative financial asset classes; regulation; and the outlook for the sector.
