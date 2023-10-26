Payments technology success in the SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Joel Bronkowski, country lead SA at Paystack.
Financial technology (fintech) continues to be a major draw for investors to Africa. Paystack, in particular, has done well in this regard. It is a Nigerian financial technology company that offers payment processing services to businesses.
One of Y Combinator’s first investments in Africa, Paystack is one of Africa’s most prominent start-ups, particularly in fintech. In 2020, Irish-American fintech giant Stripe acquired Paystack for $200m. Since then, the Lagos based firm has continued to expand into new markets, including Ghana and SA.
Bronkowski says the company’s mission is to assist African merchants in accelerating their growth, a task that necessitates investigating numerous aspects. The company sees opportunity in providing merchants who sell both online and in-person with an omnichannel experience.
He explains that in a market as mature and competitive as SA, success has been hard, with collections being popular with its customer base. Its clients include Underarmour and Birkenstock, as well as start-ups such as Rentoza.
Bronkowski outlines Paystack’s business model; strategy for growth in the SA market; evolution of fintech in the region, and where the company sees opportunity in the sector.
• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Paystack’s plan to dominate SA payments tech
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Joel Bronkowski, country lead SA at Paystack
Payments technology success in the SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Joel Bronkowski, country lead SA at Paystack.
Financial technology (fintech) continues to be a major draw for investors to Africa. Paystack, in particular, has done well in this regard. It is a Nigerian financial technology company that offers payment processing services to businesses.
One of Y Combinator’s first investments in Africa, Paystack is one of Africa’s most prominent start-ups, particularly in fintech. In 2020, Irish-American fintech giant Stripe acquired Paystack for $200m. Since then, the Lagos based firm has continued to expand into new markets, including Ghana and SA.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Bronkowski says the company’s mission is to assist African merchants in accelerating their growth, a task that necessitates investigating numerous aspects. The company sees opportunity in providing merchants who sell both online and in-person with an omnichannel experience.
He explains that in a market as mature and competitive as SA, success has been hard, with collections being popular with its customer base. Its clients include Underarmour and Birkenstock, as well as start-ups such as Rentoza.
Bronkowski outlines Paystack’s business model; strategy for growth in the SA market; evolution of fintech in the region, and where the company sees opportunity in the sector.
• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
MORE PODCASTS
PODCAST | Millions stream to Viu in SA
PODCAST | VALR pushes crypto payments with new Visa partnership
PODCAST | Pushing for secure surveillance systems
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.