Business

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Behind the IDC’s new fund for SMMEs

Business Day TV speaks to head of partnership programmes at the IDC, Sonja Loggenberg

05 September 2023 - 21:46
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/SOFIIASHUNKINA
Picture: 123RF/SOFIIASHUNKINA

The Industrial Development Corporation of SA (IDC) is offering a R3bn credit facility to eligible nonbank intermediaries to expand its funding reach to black-owned small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs). It is aimed at helping address the funding challenges faced by many small businesses. Business Day TV spoke to Sonja Loggenberg, head of partnership programmes at the IDC for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Behind the IDC’s new fund for SMMEs
Business
2.
PODCAST | Vodacom boss details network resilience ...
Business
3.
EDITORIAL: Gold Fields’ welcome workplace report ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
FREE | Read the July 2023 edition of Business Law ...
Business
5.
Industrial sector M&A activity offers nuggets of ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.