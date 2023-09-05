The Industrial Development Corporation of SA (IDC) is offering a R3bn credit facility to eligible nonbank intermediaries to expand its funding reach to black-owned small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs). It is aimed at helping address the funding challenges faced by many small businesses. Business Day TV spoke to Sonja Loggenberg, head of partnership programmes at the IDC for more detail.
WATCH: Behind the IDC's new fund for SMMEs
Business Day TV speaks to head of partnership programmes at the IDC, Sonja Loggenberg
