PODCAST | Effective cybersecurity strategies for organisations

Business Day Spotlight is joined by Russell Young, cloud solution architect at Trend Micro

28 August 2023 - 16:20
Trend Micro has headquarters in Japan and the US, and is ranked as one of the world's top cyber security firms by IDC and research outfit Gartner.
Trend Micro has headquarters in Japan and the US, and is ranked as one of the world’s top cyber security firms by IDC and research outfit Gartner. Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA.

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about strategies that companies can use to better protect their digital environments and systems.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Russell Young, cloud solution architect at Trend Micro. 

Trend Micro operates as a cybersecurity software company. It has headquarters in Japan and the US, and is ranked as one of the world’s top cyber security firms by IDC and research outfit Gartner.

Young advocates for effective posture management for a company organisation’s systems.

Join the discussion: 

In cybersecurity, posture management is the process of continuously monitoring and assessing an organisation’s security controls to ensure that they are effective in protecting against known and emerging threats. It involves identifying, prioritising, and mitigating security risks, as well as implementing and enforcing security policies and procedures

Young also spends time unpacking different strategies for hybrid cloud computing security. 

Topics of discussion include Trend Micro’s business model; effective posture management; trends and advancements in cybersecurity; hybrid cloud security; practical cases and scenarios; and thoughts about how best protect a company’s systems from attack. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

MORE PODCASTS

PODCAST | Poor skills development drags down businesses’ BEE scores

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Deirdre Mitchell, MD at Honeycomb BEE Ratings
3 days ago

PODCAST | Liquid’s David Eurin weighs in on effective telecoms infrastructure strategy

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by David Eurin, CEO of Liquid Dataport
4 days ago

PODCAST | MultiChoice local content strategy in focus

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Shirley Adonisi, M-Net’s director of local entertainment channels
6 days ago
