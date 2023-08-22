Shirley Adonisi. M-Net's director of local entertainment channels. Picture: SUPPLIED
Local film and television content production is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Shirley Adonisi, M-Net’s director of local entertainment channels.
Competition for SA eyeballs has been increasing over the past decade. An area traditionally dominated by MultiChoice, M-Net’s parent company, has seen growing investment from international players using the power of the internet to try to appeal to local audiences.
As the DStv operator looks to differentiate itself with its own local productions and content, Adonisi heads one of the units implementing the strategy.
“I am the channel director for the local channels which speaks mostly to the mass market,” she says.
Join the discussion:
Adonisi is in charge of DStv channels 1Magic, Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu, Mzansi Bioskop, Channel O and Mzansi Magic Music.
“We are here to create content. We acquire content; we license content, depending on which channel we are working on. General entertainment is the umbrella term for all of that,” she says.
“Then you divide that into M-Net, as in [DStv channel 101] and all the channels that we own that have international content, including the movie channels as well. We’ve got kykNET, which caters to our Afrikaans audiences in terms of the local content that they commission. And then we’ve got the local channels, which is where I fit in.”
Topics of discussion include: how MultiChoice decides on what content to put out; budgeting and profit considerations for local content; costs involved in producing content for steaming platforms versus traditional broadcast; the group’s approach to marketing its content; and viewing patterns and trends.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | MultiChoice local content strategy in focus
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Shirley Adonisi, M-Net’s director of local entertainment channels
Local film and television content production is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Shirley Adonisi, M-Net’s director of local entertainment channels.
Competition for SA eyeballs has been increasing over the past decade. An area traditionally dominated by MultiChoice, M-Net’s parent company, has seen growing investment from international players using the power of the internet to try to appeal to local audiences.
As the DStv operator looks to differentiate itself with its own local productions and content, Adonisi heads one of the units implementing the strategy.
“I am the channel director for the local channels which speaks mostly to the mass market,” she says.
Join the discussion:
Adonisi is in charge of DStv channels 1Magic, Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu, Mzansi Bioskop, Channel O and Mzansi Magic Music.
“We are here to create content. We acquire content; we license content, depending on which channel we are working on. General entertainment is the umbrella term for all of that,” she says.
“Then you divide that into M-Net, as in [DStv channel 101] and all the channels that we own that have international content, including the movie channels as well. We’ve got kykNET, which caters to our Afrikaans audiences in terms of the local content that they commission. And then we’ve got the local channels, which is where I fit in.”
Topics of discussion include: how MultiChoice decides on what content to put out; budgeting and profit considerations for local content; costs involved in producing content for steaming platforms versus traditional broadcast; the group’s approach to marketing its content; and viewing patterns and trends.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE production.
MORE PODCASTS
PODCAST | Impact investing made difficult in Africa
PODCAST | Redefining tech’s role in African ICT
PODCAST | Telkom’s Lunga Siyo on telecoms opportunity in SA
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Unpacking MultiChoice’s bet on local film and television
Transnet rail constraints force Thungela to cut coal output
Banks and homeowners feel pinch of higher interest
SA auditing firms struggling with shortage of skills
Junior miner Salungano suspended from the JSE