PODCAST | Liquid’s David Eurin weighs in on effective telecoms infrastructure strategy

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by David Eurin, CEO of Liquid Dataport

24 August 2023 - 05:00 Mudiwa Gavaza
Liquid Dataport, a unit of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, has a more than 110,000km fibre network in Africa. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/TOMASZ WYSZOLMIRSKI

Developments in satellite internet access are the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by David Eurin, CEO of Liquid Dataport. 

Liquid Dataport, a unit of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, is in charge of the group’s international wholesale connectivity business, commercialising its more than 110,000km African fibre network, subsea cable investments and satellite services.

Eurin outlines the group’s telecoms infrastructure and capital allocation strategy. He and his team are excited about growth opportunities regarding satellite internet access, driven in part by the entry of Elon Musk’s Starlink into the market.

Join the discussion: 

While a lot of investment is going into technologies such as fibre, it’s mainly in the large cities and metros. In far-flung areas, satellite is the cheapest and most reliable form of access. Much of this comes down to the unavailability of mobile and fibre internet access in these places.

Operators have long struggled to justify the cost of building expensive infrastructure in sparsely populated and low-income regions, leaving few options — such as satellite — on the table. 

Eurin weighs in on the ongoing debate around the height of satellites in the sky versus the quality of service offered. Low orbiting satellites such as the ones being promoted by Elon Musk Starlink, for example, have been gaining traction globally for their ability to deliver higher bandwidth to users. 

Topics of discussion include: Liquid Dataport’s business model; the group’s telecoms infrastructure and capital allocation strategy; and developments in the satellite connectivity space. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE production. 

PODCAST | MultiChoice local content strategy in focus

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Shirley Adonisi, M-Net’s director of local entertainment channels
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | Impact investing made difficult in Africa

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bernard Chidzero, senior adviser to The Bridgespan Group
Business
5 days ago

PODCAST | Redefining tech’s role in African ICT

Interviewed by Mudiwa Gavaza, Accenture Africa’s Nitesh Singh challenges companies to strategise beyond hardware
Business
1 week ago
