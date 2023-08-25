PODCAST | Poor skills development drags down businesses’ BEE scores

The risks associated with poorly planned and managed attempts to increase BEE scores using skills development is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Deirdre Mitchell, MD at Honeycomb BEE Ratings. Honeycomb is SA’s largest independent verification agency according to the SA National Accreditation System (Sanas).
Mitchell says she has noticed an increase of unscrupulous consultants and skills academies, “targeting ill-prepared companies” within the B-BBEE space, specifically when it comes to skills development.
According to the country’s BEE codes, ups killing staff is a way that can companies that earn points towards their empowerment scores and ratings. But such efforts fall flat when organisations take short cuts.
To illustrate the potential financial risk to a business, Mitchell uses the example of a client.
In one instance a company spent more than R13.6m on courses that did not qualify for full points, and Honeycomb were forced to limit their claim to 15% as per the B-BBEE Codes. This equated to a net loss of R11.56m to the company concerned. This is one example of many the agency has seen in the past few months.
“A well-thought-out strategy can contribute to the growth of a skilled workforce, which increases employability, enhances productivity and can contribute towards a business’ growth and competitiveness. But sadly, when a company’s focus is simply on finding an “easy way to score points”, the results are often financially devastating for the company and country,” she says.
Topics of discussion include: Honeycomb history and business model; an explanation of BEE ratings in SA; dubious consultants and skills academies; the risks associated with poorly planned and managed skills development programmes.
• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
