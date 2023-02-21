MultiChoice's strong investment in local content is shaping African entertainment

A spin-off of this unquenchable need for local content is the upskilling of local crews, investment in infrastructure and equipment, showcasing local talent — in front of and behind the camera — and support for local industries both directly and peripherally involved in productions.

For every R1 spent by MultiChoice on securing and producing entertainment content in the last year, 47c were spent on local content — with a view to increasing that to 50c in the next financial year.

Elevating local entertainment

DStv's Mzansi channels, which challenge the status quo of SA television by elevating local entertainment, have been given a fresh new look.

Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) showcases desirable and compelling local entertainment, looking to inspire South Africans by adopting a bold approach to storytelling that reflects their real-life experiences, while Mzansi Bioskop (channel 164) pays tribute to authentic South African stories through local movies that resonate with our people.

Mzansi Magic Music (DStv channel 321) is the music destination for the best in soulful afro-pop, maskandi, jazz and gospel, while Channel O (DStv channel 320) is a youth music offering that caters to the music and lifestyle trends of millennials with genres including amapiano, hip-hop and modern R&B.

Moja Love (channel 157) is home to drama-filled stories that put a spotlight on real issues affecting SA, while 24/7 coverage of Big Brother Titans, the continent's favourite reality show, can be found on DStv channel 198.

Particularly popular with DStv Compact subscribers, these channels have a scheduling slate that ensures there's a continuous rollout of fresh content.

Some programming highlights include:

Grown Woman (Mzansi Magic) sees 49-year-old Tina Hlatshwayo’s life begin afresh, a year into widowhood. She gets involved with a much younger, very hot new lover. Watch all the pearl-clutching drama unfold as her family and friends react to her newfound groove.

Gqebhera The Empire (Mzansi Magic) is domestic suspense at its very best. This telenovela explores the life of a businessman who seems to have it all: money, love, success, power and respect. His polygamous marriage to three wives seems to be going well — until he decides to expand the family. This move threatens to divide his family and could endanger his relationship with his heir.

Big Brother Titans brings together housemates from Nigeria and SA in the biggest season of this reality show franchise yet. It's hosted by popular TV personality Lawrence Maleka alongside Nigerian lawyer and media personality Chukwuebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was also a housemate on Big Brother Naija in 2006.

DStv uncaps customers' streaming potential

MultiChoice has also introduced new ways for customers to get access to the content they want, with the launch of the DStv Streama — the company’s first TV-streaming box.

Using a fast, stable fibre internet connection, the DStv Streama turns any compatible TV into a smart TV, allowing people to access all their favourite DStv entertainment, news and sport, alongside content from streaming services such as Showmax, Prime Video, YouTube and YouTube Kids. That means no more satellite dish and cabling installation is needed to enjoy the best of DStv and its partner services — all in one place.