SA has adequate mechanisms to hold delinquent directors to account, but lacks capacity

The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark rate by 75 bps to fight inflation
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
The founder of Lift blames skyrocketing airline ticket prices on bruising fuel hikes
The ruling party will debate corruption and state capture at this weekend’s national policy conference
The Survé-led group says it is the victim of a vendetta by an establishment seeking to destroy it
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
Hundreds of supporters of populist Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against a nomination for prime minister by Iran-backed parties
South Africans must be clinical in red zone when they face Japan in Saturday’s second Test, says assistant coach Lungisa Kama
If you are looking to downgrade without short-changing the milk-and-honey bits, try these five
SA has adequate mechanisms and legislation to hold delinquent directors responsible, but regulators don’t have enough capacity to see cases through speedily because they don’t have enough resources to deploy the right skills to investigate or they may be dealing with too many cases.
This is according to corporate governance adviser Linda de Beer, who spoke on Wednesday at an event organised by Allan Gray, where governance and accountability themes were explored...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA has adequate mechanisms to hold delinquent directors to account, but lacks capacity
Corporate governance adviser says implementation is a problem amid a dearth of arrests in Steinhoff and Tongaat scandals
SA has adequate mechanisms and legislation to hold delinquent directors responsible, but regulators don’t have enough capacity to see cases through speedily because they don’t have enough resources to deploy the right skills to investigate or they may be dealing with too many cases.
This is according to corporate governance adviser Linda de Beer, who spoke on Wednesday at an event organised by Allan Gray, where governance and accountability themes were explored...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.