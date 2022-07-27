×

Business

SA has adequate mechanisms to hold delinquent directors to account, but lacks capacity

Corporate governance adviser says implementation is a problem amid a dearth of arrests in Steinhoff and Tongaat scandals

27 July 2022 - 19:30 Andries Mahlangu

SA has adequate mechanisms and legislation to hold delinquent directors responsible, but regulators don’t have enough capacity to see cases through speedily because they don’t have enough resources to deploy the right skills to investigate or they may be dealing with too many cases.

This is according to corporate governance adviser Linda de Beer, who spoke on Wednesday at an event organised by Allan Gray, where governance and accountability themes were explored...

