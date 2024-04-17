Tabono has a new CEO at the helm

Tabono, a leading African investment company, has been on a strong growth trajectory since it was founded in 2018. To take the business to the next level, the company has appointed seasoned strategist and co-founder, Reon Barnard, as its new CEO.

With a portfolio spanning across sectors such as energy, mining, infrastructure and logistics, Tabono’s offering is sought-after by businesses across Africa. Under the direction of founders Liran Assness and Barnard, the company has rapidly expanded into the niche yet formidable entity it is today.