Tabono has a new CEO at the helm
Reon Barnard plans to build on the company’s reputation as a driving force of sustainable business in Africa and beyond
Tabono, a leading African investment company, has been on a strong growth trajectory since it was founded in 2018. To take the business to the next level, the company has appointed seasoned strategist and co-founder, Reon Barnard, as its new CEO.
With a portfolio spanning across sectors such as energy, mining, infrastructure and logistics, Tabono’s offering is sought-after by businesses across Africa. Under the direction of founders Liran Assness and Barnard, the company has rapidly expanded into the niche yet formidable entity it is today.
Africa's investment hub
Despite global disruptions and challenging macroeconomic developments, the African Development Bank Group’s African Economic Outlook report projects that the continent will grow at the second-fastest rate in the world in 2024.
Supporting these predictions, the Africa Attractiveness Report shows that of the $36bn (about R671bn) worth of capital investments in 2023, almost 75% of foreign direct investment was allocated to SA, making it the central investment hub of the continent.
Tabono plans to maximise the opportunities presented by, and continue contributing towards, the growth momentum within SA’s critical economic sectors.
Sealing successful deals
Described as growth catalysts, the Tabono team’s dynamic set of skills and expertise is applied uniquely to each business challenge, but always with the same goal in mind: to take a ground-breaking concept and turn it into a capital-generating project.
This ensures that the challenging economic environment does not affect projects and business expansions, and that new inventions don’t die in the boardroom. Consequently, Tabono sits at the core of many African companies’ success stories.
With about 5,000 employees within its interests, Tabono has seen much success with holdings such as Advanced Fire Suppression Technologies, Consolidated Building Material and Sekta Group.
I’m invested in pioneering new paths to foster growth and drive progressReon Barnard, Tabono CEO
Taking the reins
Barnard was the logical choice as CEO. He has an extensive educational background, an innate understanding of finance, operational expertise in mining and commodities training, dynamic strategic capabilities, and commitment to innovation.
His ability to empower entities has secured him many successes as an entrepreneur, investor, chair, and founder of various prosperous business ventures. As Barrock director, Sekta Group chair, Jabali Mining director, and BCR Holdings co-founder, Barnard has proven leadership experience in the mining industry.
When asked about his appointment, Barnard says: “Where others may see roadblocks, I’m invested in pioneering new paths to foster growth and drive progress.
“Not only am I honoured to be appointed as this trailblazing company’s CEO, but also I look forward to continue working with the Tabono team, our broader network, and all the entities I’m involved with, to find and implement pragmatic, strategic initiatives that take ideas from incubation to actualisation.”
Building business for the better
As Tabono’s new CEO, Barnard will ensure he builds on the company’s reputation as a stabilising force when building sustainable businesses.
“Navigating turbulent socioeconomic climates in an interconnected world requires a steadfast vision that guides every critical decision towards success for all stakeholders. This is exactly what we will continue to offer our future clients,” he says.
Driven by Tabono’s “building business for the better” philosophy, Barnard confirms this mindset will remain deeply entrenched in every future project.
“Our goal as a company has and always will be to lead and serve South Africa by undertaking entrepreneurial initiatives in critical industries, thereby contributing to progress amid the country's challenges,” he says.
To deliver an even broader impact, Tabono is expanding its global footprint to the UK, with a recently established London branch. A refocused solutions offering will also see the company playing a more prominent role in projects regarding resources and commodities.
This article was sponsored by Tabono.