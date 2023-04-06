Companies

PODCAST | African dealmakers make up for lost time

Evan Pickworth interviews Angela Simpson, Lydia Shadrach-Razzino and Verushca Pillay from law firm Baker McKenzie

06 April 2023 - 12:26 Evan Pickworth

In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth interviews Angela Simpson, Lydia Shadrach-Razzino and Verushca Pillay, transactional lawyers in the Johannesburg office of global law firm Baker McKenzie. 

They discuss the latest M&A, private equity and BEE trends in Africa, highlighting among others that SA may have been averaging about 25 delistings a year, but that that may present a good opportunity for private equity. They also delve into possible B-BBEE Act amendments to include administrative penalties and criminal sanctions for non-compliance. ..

