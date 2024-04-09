How to rebrand for enterprise success

Now, as the firm unveils its new branding, it finds itself in its clients’ shoes and there is no better time to share its experience and the considerations to be taken into account when an enterprise takes this significant step.

Prioritising public perception

Rebranding can be daunting as members of the public do not always respond positively to change. The recent rebranding of Twitter to X, for example, came under scrutiny by the media and public. Despite the backlash, owner Elon Musk’s commitment to X seemed to override public opinion.

Nevertheless, brand owners need to be pragmatic and strategic to ensure that the refreshed brand identity will be well perceived by the public. It should not convey a negative message or have a negative connotation in the country of interest or any of the languages spoken in the country of interest.

More importantly, it should not copy or adopt a third party’s brand or infringe a third party’s existing rights.

A brand is a trademark

Choosing a new brand is not a simple exercise. Brands are trademarks, which serve as a badge of origin for the product or service and distinguish it from those of competitors. It is crucial to bear in mind that trademarks should be registrable and, more specifically, available for use.

At the time of rebranding, it is important to identify which elements of the rebranding material constitute the brand or a trademark. Descriptive words or visual elements used in isolation, or words or elements reasonably required for use or commonly used in the trade, are not regarded as a brand or trademark. Examples of this are the words “shop”, “bank” and “store”.

Performing a clearance exercise

After finalising the new branding material, it is advisable to conduct a clearance search. often referred to as a “clearance exercise”, which specifically focuses on:

Registrability (whether the proposed brand is capable of functioning as a trademark and has no negative meaning or connotation); and

Availability (whether any third party holds earlier rights, which may act as obstacles to the use and registration of the proposed brand).

The clearance exercise is extremely important as it will indicate if there is a risk of infringement on a third party’s existing rights. The failure to conduct this exercise could have dire implications for an enterprise, such as being forced to change the branding, which can be costly from a reputational and a financial perspective.

Registering the brand

If the clearance exercise fails to reveal any obstacles from a registrability and availability point of view, it is advisable to file trademark applications for the newly adopted brand and to use the ™ symbol in relation to the brand. This symbol notifies the public that the brand is a trademark and acts as a deterrent to potential infringers.

In the case of an amendment to an existing brand that has already been registered as a trademark, the change to the brand can simply be recorded on the Register of Trade Marks, provided it does not affect the identity of the brand.