Climate disasters and wars add to more than 71-million people displaced

A sharper-than-expected drop in US petrol inventories boosted prices, reflecting stronger demand for transport fuels
Its handling of the trial leaves a lot to be desired, especially in other state capture cases
The group of nations will discuss the feasibility of the move, the foreign minister says, as SA prepares to host a summit of the bloc
Public enterprises deputy minister says the government is ‘open to debate’ on funding for ailing state-owned enterprises
The agritech start-up Khula! includes three platforms and has about 7,000 active users
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
The war in Ukraine alone triggered nearly 17-million displacements in 2022, the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre says
The Irish team made a statement by dumping Ulster from the competition in front of their home fans in Belfast last week
The platform is restructuring amid ‘increasingly fierce competition and macroeconomic challenges’
Geneva — The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) reached a record 71.1-million worldwide in 2022 due to conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and climate calamities like the monsoon floods in Pakistan, according to data published on Thursday.
The Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) said that figure represented a 20% increase since 2021, with an unprecedented number of people fleeing in search of safety and shelter.
IDMC said that nearly three-quarters of the world's displaced people live in 10 countries, including Syria, Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ukraine and Sudan, due to conflicts that prompted significant displacement in 2022.
The war in Ukraine triggered nearly 17-million displacements in 2022, according to IDMC.
“Conflict and violence triggered 28.3-million internal displacements worldwide, a figure three times higher than the annual average over the past decade,” it said.
The bulk of the displacement of people in 2022 — 32.6-million — was due to disasters including floods, droughts and landslides.
“Conflict and disasters combined last year to aggravate people's pre-existing vulnerabilities and inequalities, triggering displacement on a scale never seen before,” said Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, which set up IDMC in 1998.
“The war in Ukraine also fuelled a global food security crisis that hit the internally displaced hardest. This perfect storm has undermined years of progress made in reducing global hunger and malnutrition.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Climate disasters and wars add to more than 71-million people displaced
The war in Ukraine alone triggered nearly 17-million displacements in 2022, the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre says
Geneva — The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) reached a record 71.1-million worldwide in 2022 due to conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and climate calamities like the monsoon floods in Pakistan, according to data published on Thursday.
The Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) said that figure represented a 20% increase since 2021, with an unprecedented number of people fleeing in search of safety and shelter.
IDMC said that nearly three-quarters of the world's displaced people live in 10 countries, including Syria, Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ukraine and Sudan, due to conflicts that prompted significant displacement in 2022.
The war in Ukraine triggered nearly 17-million displacements in 2022, according to IDMC.
“Conflict and violence triggered 28.3-million internal displacements worldwide, a figure three times higher than the annual average over the past decade,” it said.
The bulk of the displacement of people in 2022 — 32.6-million — was due to disasters including floods, droughts and landslides.
“Conflict and disasters combined last year to aggravate people's pre-existing vulnerabilities and inequalities, triggering displacement on a scale never seen before,” said Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, which set up IDMC in 1998.
“The war in Ukraine also fuelled a global food security crisis that hit the internally displaced hardest. This perfect storm has undermined years of progress made in reducing global hunger and malnutrition.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Looting intensifies in Sudan as fighting continues
Sudan conflict adds to Africa’s ‘arc of misery’
TRISTEN TAYLOR: In just 10 months El Salvador eradicated gangsterism, at a price
Prelates will meet people displaced by war in South Sudan
Climate-driven weather disasters across a dozen African countries to worsen in ...
GARY RYNHART: Policymakers need to prepare for increased movement of people
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.