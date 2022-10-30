Analysts and cane growers warn of renewed unrest if sugar giant folds, jeopardising the livelihoods of tens of thousands of people
Mteto Nyati, member of the new Eskom board, says empowerment rules that hamper Eskom’s performance will have to go if there’s to be any chance of ending South Africa’s deepening electricity crisis.
“It’s our responsibility as the board to remove any blockages or challenges in the way of the management team so they can focus on doing what they know best,” says Nyati, who established a formidable reputation as a CEO and turnaround strategist at technology group Altron, which he left in June after five years at the helm...
Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: ‘To save Eskom, empowerment must go’
Hands-on former Altron CEO heads new team focused on fixing utility’s many problems
