FREE TO READ | Water magazine highlights solutions to pressing issues

Mitigation of problems such as sewage crises, poor water quality, illegal waste water disposal, overall supply and sanitation systems examined

07 December 2023 - 13:37
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/TITCO
SA's water challenges are well documented. In this issue we take a look at what local government is doing to secure our water supply and sanitations systems.

Water digititalisation for municipalities can increase revenue and service delivery, often through a few straightforward deployments of digital services. To help inform water and wastewater managers’ decisions, we highlight the required questions to evaluate water data analytics and management solutions.

In addition we take a look at how commercial developments can mitigate the effects of water shortages.

When major floods hit the Ceres region in May 2023, causing considerable damage, the need for the Ceres River Restoration Programme became more pressing. We also look at mitigating the risks of SA's sewage crises; poor water quality; illegal waste water disposal; and why water should be a strategic imperative.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

Report confirms dire state of municipal water systems

The few top-performing municipalities ensuring good water quality were identified when government released progress assessment reports this week.
National
1 day ago

Senzo Mchunu outlines plans to fix water distribution and waste management

Plans include R20bn a year in grants to municipalities, technical and engineering support, training and financial management advice
National
2 days ago

How AI can help us meet climate goals

COP28 will be first UN climate summit to discuss using artificial intelligence for climate action
Life
1 day ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.