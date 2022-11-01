LETTER: Nyati’s views on empowerment rules are reckless

Late paring of gains suggests some caution in lead-up to Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday
Black Business Council strongly condemns Mteto Nyati's purported position on transformation and localisation that betray black South Africans
The move could signal an upgrade in the future, but the ratings agency warns it depends on improvements at the power utility
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Abiomed shares surge about 50% on news of biggest medtech deal in 2022
SA’s unemployment problem needs more credible solutions than making the Reserve Bank take on a dual mandate, warns Lesetja Kganyago
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Kyiv says evacuations amount to forced deportations from its land snatched by Russia
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
Exports were also stronger than a year ago, despite the strike at Transnet ports
The Black Business Council (BBC) strongly condemns the irresponsible and reckless utterances purported to be those of Mteto Nyati regarding transformation and localisation. Mr Nyati is quoted in the Business Times as saying that to save Eskom, empowerment rules must go ("To save Eskom, empowerment must go", October 30).
The purported views deliberately omit to mention corruption that was committed by white-owned companies at Eskom, as highlighted by the Zondo commission. These purported utterances come just a few weeks after the board was reconstituted.
The BBC is of the view that the purported views, presumably mandated and on behalf of the Eskom board, are a deliberate diversion from achieving an electricity availability factor (EAF) of 75% and supplying South Africans with a reliable electricity, as well as decisively dealing with the incompetently proven CEO and COO of Eskom, who are not black and are therefore assumed to be competent.
The BBC expects responsible and patriotic South Africans, especially those who grew up under the cruel apartheid systems and are beneficiaries of our progressive employment equity legislation, to support and improve the economic transformation and localisation rules so that we can change the patterns of ownership and create local jobs in order to deal decisively with the record-breaking unemployment and grow the economy.
Mr Nyati’s purported views dismally fail to comprehend the basics of transformation, localisation, industrialisation and empowerment in that they project that blacks are done a favour in their own country, where they are in the majority.
The participation of black- and women-owned companies in the mainstream economy through public procurement legislation is key to socioeconomic justice and redress, as per section 217 of the constitution, and should be unapologetically implemented by the state and all its organs without any excuses. It is nonnegotiable. The role of the board is to monitor compliance and ensure that all current provisions of the constitution are implemented, not to encourage noncompliance.
The BBC has heeded the Eskom chair’s call that it be given space and time so that the board can conduct a thorough and proper analysis of the challenges at Eskom, and suddenly the board wants to do away with government policies and legislation, without following due process.
The BBC has requested an urgent meeting with the Eskom board to seek clarity on the interview and to understand whether Mr Nyati’s purported views represent the views of Eskom. A way forward will be determined after this important meeting.
Kganki MatabaneCEO, Black Business Council
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Nyati’s views on empowerment rules are reckless
Black Business Council strongly condemns Mteto Nyati's purported position on transformation and localisation that betray black South Africans
The Black Business Council (BBC) strongly condemns the irresponsible and reckless utterances purported to be those of Mteto Nyati regarding transformation and localisation. Mr Nyati is quoted in the Business Times as saying that to save Eskom, empowerment rules must go ("To save Eskom, empowerment must go", October 30).
The purported views deliberately omit to mention corruption that was committed by white-owned companies at Eskom, as highlighted by the Zondo commission. These purported utterances come just a few weeks after the board was reconstituted.
The BBC is of the view that the purported views, presumably mandated and on behalf of the Eskom board, are a deliberate diversion from achieving an electricity availability factor (EAF) of 75% and supplying South Africans with a reliable electricity, as well as decisively dealing with the incompetently proven CEO and COO of Eskom, who are not black and are therefore assumed to be competent.
The BBC expects responsible and patriotic South Africans, especially those who grew up under the cruel apartheid systems and are beneficiaries of our progressive employment equity legislation, to support and improve the economic transformation and localisation rules so that we can change the patterns of ownership and create local jobs in order to deal decisively with the record-breaking unemployment and grow the economy.
Mr Nyati’s purported views dismally fail to comprehend the basics of transformation, localisation, industrialisation and empowerment in that they project that blacks are done a favour in their own country, where they are in the majority.
The participation of black- and women-owned companies in the mainstream economy through public procurement legislation is key to socioeconomic justice and redress, as per section 217 of the constitution, and should be unapologetically implemented by the state and all its organs without any excuses. It is nonnegotiable. The role of the board is to monitor compliance and ensure that all current provisions of the constitution are implemented, not to encourage noncompliance.
The BBC has heeded the Eskom chair’s call that it be given space and time so that the board can conduct a thorough and proper analysis of the challenges at Eskom, and suddenly the board wants to do away with government policies and legislation, without following due process.
The BBC has requested an urgent meeting with the Eskom board to seek clarity on the interview and to understand whether Mr Nyati’s purported views represent the views of Eskom. A way forward will be determined after this important meeting.
Kganki Matabane
CEO, Black Business Council
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NEWSMAKER | ‘To save Eskom, empowerment must go’
LETTER: SA’s economic transformation is nowhere near radical enough
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Reform at Eskom is sensitive and highly contested
MICHAEL AVERY: Ditch policies that enable SOE decline and graft
MTETO NYATI: The forgotten goal of leadership
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.