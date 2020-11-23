The difference between success and failure in digital transformation

For many businesses, digital transformation is an imprecise term, with even more imprecise expectations that some magical technology intervention can propel them into new, more efficient and profitable states. While this is possible with faultless planning, piloting and operational management, for many businesses it is a more incremental development — one that requires a road map.

Naturally a technology-related response to the Covid-19 pandemic varies across sectors, with health leading the way with new digital solutions. But finance was not far behind.

At any given time, businesses will vary in their digital maturity, often depending on the sector they're in and their quality of leadership. A new Sage research report, CFO 3.0 — Digital transformation beyond financial management tells us that leadership of digital transformation by companies is today as likely to be undertaken by the company’s CFO or other finance leader.

This is largely because success in digital transformation requires business planning and agility in developing new business processes, something CFOs are well versed in as they find that their role, the Sage research emphases, is becoming a far more strategic one than simple number crunching. This Sage report looks at the evolution of finance leaders.

The pandemic crisis has unexpectedly enabled finance leaders to break down cultural barriers to innovation, which may previously have stood in the way of experimenting with new digital solutions, especially in the field of remote working. This acceleration of digital transformation offers a positive outlook for the future.