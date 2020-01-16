Business Tito Mboweni on SAA funding: We’re working on it ‘Let’s keep our fingers crossed,’ the finance minister told a media conference ahead of his trip to the World Economic Forum BL PREMIUM

The government has provided support to SAA to the best of its ability and is still working on giving it additional funding, finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Thursday.

As of Wednesday evening, the government was “still trying to find additional funding for SAA”, Mboweni told a media conference ahead of his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.