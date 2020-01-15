Economy ECONOMIC CRISIS Business calls for clear policy direction in SA’s ‘unprecedented economic crisis’ The policy proposals from the Treasury require unambiguous support from the government, says Busa president Sipho Pityana BL PREMIUM

The frustration of business leaders with the crisis facing the SA economy was palpable on Tuesday as industry figures red-flagged glaring energy problems and lack of clear policy direction among the country’s ills.

There was little expectation that finance minister Tito Mboweni’s February budget would deviate from the depressing message of his October speech without a clear political decision to shift economic policy, said the president of Business Unity SA (Busa) Sipho Pityana.