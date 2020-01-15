EXCLUSIVE: SAA could suspend flights by the weekend if promised R2bn does not show up
Lenders came through with their R2bn, but the Treasury needs to sell assets to fund its side of the deal
15 January 2020 - 18:18
SAA is again in a perilous situation after the R2bn it was promised by the National Treasury to fund the business rescue process has not materialised.
Without this funding SAA could be forced to suspend flights by January 19, and could go into liquidation, which involves selling the airline’s assets to pay creditors.
