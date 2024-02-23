National / Education

TikTok mom encourages mother-tongue learning for SA kids

Many parents are finding the videos on the language issue relatable

23 February 2024 - 11:07
by Thando Hlophe and Nellie Peyton
Picture: UNSPLASH
Johannesburg — “The struggle is real”, reads the caption of one TikTok video in which SA mom Lungile Zenda tries to teach her daughter how to say a sentence in their native language, Zulu.

It took 11-year-old Luyanda several tries before she correctly pronounced the phrase “I have a dog” (Nginenja).

The video has over 3-million views, with many laughing emojis in the comments. But Zenda’s humorous home Zulu teaching videos have also gained a following because viewers can relate.

In a, SA, where English is the dominant language of work and education, some children are losing proficiency in their mother tongues, the most common of which are Zulu and Xhosa.

With more than 150,000 followers, Lungile’s TikTok channel is sparking conversations about the importance of linguistic diversity and cultural preservation.

“When I was growing up there was a huge thing around being able to speak English … because you are perceived to be able to get better opportunities,” said Zenda, 37.

“I never thought, oh, I must teach (my daughter) Zulu.”

It was only when her daughter was about nine years old that Zenda realised she was not picking up Zulu on her own. This spurred the language lessons, which she said has been a fun bonding opportunity for her and Luyanda.

SA has 12 officially recognised languages. Most schools teach in English from grade 4 with an option to take a second language, although the offerings differ.

Johannesburg resident Amanda Green, who has a daughter the same age as Luyanda, said she stumbled upon the videos on TikTok and watches them regularly.

She grew up speaking Zulu but speaks English at home because it is the language she shares with her husband, who is not from SA. Their daughter also does not speak Zulu.

“I found them relatable,” she said of the videos. “A lot of people are in the same boat but they’re afraid to admit it.”

Reuters

Loan scheme for missing middle students is ‘work in progress’

Budget highlights financial pressures facing higher education sector
National
1 day ago

Inquiry lays bare ‘morally indefensible’ millions paid to vice-chancellors

Council for Higher Education report says pay is often not linked to performance amid lax financial oversight
National
2 hours ago

Presidential youth jobs programme receives R7.4bn boost in 2024 budget

Education the biggest beneficiary of scheme that has assisted more than 1.7-million people
National
1 day ago

Provinces given spending lifeline as Treasury reverses cuts

Overall funding for provinces of R729.5m is above the R706.4m that had been estimated in October’s MTBPS
Economy
1 day ago

Rally to Read: No time to lose

Our 2024 primary schools upliftment programme is running at full throttle
News & Fox
1 week ago
