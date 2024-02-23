TikTok mom encourages mother-tongue learning for SA kids

It was only when her daughter was about nine years old that Zenda realised she was not picking up Zulu on her own. This spurred the language lessons, which she said has been a fun bonding opportunity for her and Luyanda.
Johannesburg — “The struggle is real”, reads the caption of one TikTok video in which SA mom Lungile Zenda tries to teach her daughter how to say a sentence in their native language, Zulu.
It took 11-year-old Luyanda several tries before she correctly pronounced the phrase “I have a dog” (Nginenja).
The video has over 3-million views, with many laughing emojis in the comments. But Zenda’s humorous home Zulu teaching videos have also gained a following because viewers can relate.
In a, SA, where English is the dominant language of work and education, some children are losing proficiency in their mother tongues, the most common of which are Zulu and Xhosa.
With more than 150,000 followers, Lungile’s TikTok channel is sparking conversations about the importance of linguistic diversity and cultural preservation.
“When I was growing up there was a huge thing around being able to speak English … because you are perceived to be able to get better opportunities,” said Zenda, 37.
“I never thought, oh, I must teach (my daughter) Zulu.”
It was only when her daughter was about nine years old that Zenda realised she was not picking up Zulu on her own. This spurred the language lessons, which she said has been a fun bonding opportunity for her and Luyanda.
SA has 12 officially recognised languages. Most schools teach in English from grade 4 with an option to take a second language, although the offerings differ.
Johannesburg resident Amanda Green, who has a daughter the same age as Luyanda, said she stumbled upon the videos on TikTok and watches them regularly.
She grew up speaking Zulu but speaks English at home because it is the language she shares with her husband, who is not from SA. Their daughter also does not speak Zulu.
“I found them relatable,” she said of the videos. “A lot of people are in the same boat but they’re afraid to admit it.”
