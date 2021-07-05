World / Middle East

Efficacy rate of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine slips in Israel

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says people will ‘likely’ need a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated

05 July 2021 - 11:35 Alisa Odenheimer
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are pictured in a vaccination centre in Geneva, Switzerland, in this February 3 2021 file photo. Picure: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are pictured in a vaccination centre in Geneva, Switzerland, in this February 3 2021 file photo. Picure: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Israel has recorded a steep drop in the efficacy rate of the Pfizer-BioNTech in preventing coronavirus infections, due to the spread of the Delta variant and the easing of government restrictions, Ynet news website reported, citing health ministry data.

At the same time, the decline in protection against serious cases and hospitalisation is considerably milder, the website said. There was no immediate comment from the ministry.

The figures show that between May 2 and June 5, the vaccine had a 94.3% efficacy rate. From June 6, five days after the government cancelled coronavirus restrictions, until early July, the rate plunged to 64%. A similar decline was recorded in protection against coronavirus symptoms, the report said.

At the same time, protection against hospitalisation and serious illness remained strong. From May 2 to June 5, the efficacy rate in preventing hospitalisation was 98.2%, compared with 93% from June 6 to July 3. A similar decline in the rate was recorded for the vaccine’s efficiency in preventing serious illness among people who had been inoculated.

These figures are in line with ministry data that show that many of the new cases are among people who have been vaccinated, while the number of serious cases is rising much more slowly, Ynet said. Last Friday, 55% of the newly infected had been vaccinated, the website said. As of July 4, there were 35 serious cases of coronavirus in Israel, compared with 21 on June 19.

The government is considering reinstating additional coronavirus-related restrictions after restoring a mandate to wear masks indoors in public spaces. Officials are also discussing whether to recommend a third dose of vaccine, the report said.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has said people will “likely” need a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated.

Israel had one of the world’s most effective coronavirus inoculation drives. Some 57% of the general population is fully vaccinated, including 88% of the population above the age of 50 — the group considered most at risk for serious cases.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com 

Brazil’s Covid crisis threatens Bolsonaro re-election

The president is facing impeachment calls over alleged vaccine corruption
World
19 hours ago

$4bn vaccine donation by US to arrive in Africa next week

Meanwhile, ‘not a single dose, not one vial has left a European factory for Africa. Now is the time for Europe to open up its production facilities ...
World
2 days ago

Airports operator warns Delta variant is dashing hopes of travel recovery in Europe

Operator ADP CEO says highly infectious Covid-19 Delta variant is creating much uncertainty
World
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Five people fully vaccinated with Covishield die ...
World
2.
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies ...
World / Americas
3.
Japan expected to extend Covid-19 curbs in Tokyo
World / Asia
4.
EU gives nod to India’s Covishield vaccine
World / Europe
5.
Rishi Sunak sets out post-Brexit financial ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Sinovac’s CoronaVac shot gets thumbs up from Saphra

National / Health

Covid-19 vaccine ‘improves over time’, J&J says

National

EU gives nod to India’s Covishield vaccine

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.