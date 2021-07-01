World / Europe

EU gives nod to India’s Covishield vaccine

The Covid-19 jab was left off the bloc’s vaccine passport initiative

01 July 2021 - 11:02 Malavika Kaur Makol
A nurse displays a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
A nurse displays a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Mumbai — The Serum Institute of India expects European drug regulators will approve Covishield — the Covid-19 shot it manufactures in partnership with AstraZeneca — in a few weeks, paving the way for it to be added to the region’s “Green Pass” list.

The world’s biggest vaccine maker is “quite confident” that the European Medicines Agency will approve the shot in a month, Serum’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said at the India Global Forum on Wednesday. Serum has applied through AstraZeneca, he said, and it was “just a matter of time”, since the vaccine was approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UK’s health-care regulator.

Leaving Serum-made Covishield off the so-called “Green Pass” list while including Vaxzevria — the European brand name for the same vaccine — as part of the EU’s vaccine passport initiative triggered a furore in India because it risked barring entry for Indian travellers despite receiving their shots. Nations are racing to inoculate their populations, fully reopen their economies and ward off newer virus variants.

“It’s not a controversy at all,” Poonawalla said. “The reason why it was flagged is if we don’t address it now, when India gets off the red list and citizens want to travel, they should not be refused in a given country just because they have a Covishield certificate.”

India has so far administered 336-million Covid-19 doses, according to the latest health ministry data. Only 4.3% of the country’s population has been fully inoculated against the virus, Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker shows.

Closely held Serum was in 2020 named a top supplier of Covid-19 shots to Covax, the WHO-backed initiative aimed at securing an equitable global roll out. But the company has fallen short on its delivery promise, dogged by setbacks that hampered its ability to fill orders.

The company has been ramping up its vaccine manufacturing capacities and had already gone from producing 50-million doses in January to about 90-million in June, according to Poonawalla. The Pune-based firm intends to raise it by another 10% in August.

To prepare better for future pandemics, Poonawalla suggested setting up “four or five” vaccine manufacturing hubs in different countries to quickly meet any surge in demand. Long-term contracts — 10 to 15 year pacts — between countries and vaccine makers will also help governments quickly access shots, he said.

Such long-term vaccine pacts “could supply an entire region on priority with the push of a button”, Poonawalla said.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

No quick fix for SA’s vaccine dilemma. Here’s why

For all the excitement generated by the announcement of an mRNA vaccine hub being established in SA, the country is still going to need help making ...
Features
1 day ago

After claims of graft, Brazil acts to suspend Indian Covid vaccine deal

President Jair Bolsonaro has denied wrongdoing, saying on Monday he was not aware of any irregularities
World
1 day ago

SA reconsiders AstraZeneca jab as it proves effective against Delta variant

SA sold 1-million doses of the vaccine to the AU in March because it was not effective against Beta Covid-19 variant
National
15 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Delta is everywhere, any way you look at it

The president needs advisers who know what is going on, not members of The Complacency
Opinion
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies ...
World / Americas
2.
SA businesses in eSwatini shutter shops as ...
World / Africa
3.
Nauru sets deep-sea mining rules deadline
World / Asia
4.
Slovenia’s president gets the chance to set EU ...
World / Europe
5.
eSwatini at a standstill as democracy protests ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.