S&P downgrades two Dubai property giants to junk status

Emaar Properties and DIFC Investments are cut to BB+ by ratings agency on expectations the economy will shrink in 2020

10 July 2020 - 15:56 Marc Jones
Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings. Picture: REUTERS
London — S&P Global Ratings has warned that Dubai’s economy is set to shrink 11% this year, as it cut the credit ratings of two of the emirate’s biggest property firms to junk status.

Dubai, the Middle East’s trade and tourism hub, has been hit hard by coronavirus-containment measures and is set for an economic contraction almost four times worse than during the global financial crisis in 2009, S&P said.

“We now expect Dubai’s real GDP will shrink by about 11% in 2020, compounding the economic slowdown that began in 2015,” S&P analysts wrote in a note dated July 9, adding that the emirate’s fiscal deficit was expected to balloon to about 4% of GDP this year.

A growth rebound of about 5% is expected next year, but real GDP growth will then slow to 2% through to 2023, which would be half of what it has averaged for the past 10 years.

S&P downgraded Emaar Properties, the United Arab Emirate’s largest property firm and the builder of the world’s tallest building, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, to a BB+ junk rating from an investment grade BBB- score.

It said it expected a 30%-40% slump in Emaar’s earnings in 2020, a 15%-20% dive in overall revenues, while the expected recovery in 2021 would be only partial.

DIFC Investments, a unit of the company running Dubai’s International Financial Center free zone, was cut to BB+ from BBB- as well.

“We expect Dubai’s balance sheet to deteriorate, reducing its ability to provide extraordinary financial support to its related entities,” S&P’s analysts said.

Reuters

Pandemic could push already-vulnerable Yemenites into starvation

A five-year war has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine, now the coronavirus pandemic has put its shaky food security under further pressure
1 month ago

Aramco sticks to huge dividend despite 25% drop in profits

The Saudi oil giant will keep spending in checks, but the payout is crucial for the kingdom, which holds about 98% of the company
1 month ago

No end in sight for listed property sector’s woes

Physical property values may need to be adjusted downward by 10%-15% in the short to medium term
2 days ago

