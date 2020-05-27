UAE’s plan to bolster food security pays off in face of pandemic

Another challenge is that less than 1% of the UAE’s land is arable, according to the World Bank.

The focus is on finding ways to farm with fewer resources, which is where technology and experimenting with new crops can help, said Sajid Maqsood, associate professor in the College of Food and Agriculture at United Arab Emirates University.

“Urban and vertical farming has to be an important part of the strategy,” he said.

Year-round fruit and vegetables

Farming in the UAE has been moving in a hi-tech direction over the past decade.

In 2009, for example, the Middle Eastern country had 50 hydroponic farms, where plants are grown without soil using nutrient-infused water. Today, it has more than 1,000, according to the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture.

Most of the farming innovations gaining ground in the UAE involve growing crops indoors, in an attempt to tackle one of the main challenges facing the region’s farmers: the climate.

Global warming is expected to lead to less rainfall, fiercer droughts, higher sea levels and more storms in the UAE over the next 70 years, a group of climate experts said in a 2019 paper.

By 2050 the country’s average temperature will increase by about 2.5ºC, they noted.

“At least four months of the year are not conducive to traditional agriculture — heat, humidity and dust are challenges to farming in the region,” said Digant Raj Kapoor, people manager at Madar Farms, a local agriculture tech company.

“It means that yields and quality cannot be controlled or predicted. An indoor facility is able to tackle this by having as much control over growing conditions as possible.”

One project, Pure Harvest Smart Farms, has been producing a share of the UAE’s home-grown tomatoes since it launched in 2016, using the country’s first technology-enabled greenhouse.

With its climate-controlled system developed in the Netherlands, the Emirates-based start-up can grow year-round, producing about 2 tonnes of pesticide-free tomatoes each day on its 1ha proof-of-concept farm.

Pure Harvest plans to diversify into other fruits and vegetables, expanding to 30ha in the next few months.

In recent years, the UAE has also seen a rise in the number of vertical farms, in which crops are grown stacked under LED lighting and watered with mists or drip systems.

In Dubai, the country’s business and tourism hub, airline catering service Emirates Flight Catering and vertical farm operator Crop One Holdings have launched a $40m joint venture to build the world’s largest vertical farm.

Crop One Holdings says the 12,077, m2 farm — due to be completed this year — will produce 2,721kg of pesticide — and herbicide-free fruits and vegetables daily, using 99% less water than traditional farms.

Branching out into new crops is key to the UAE’s quest to become self-sustaining, said Elouafi.

The Dubai-based International Center for Biosaline Agriculture works with local ministries, farmers’ associations and businesses to introduce climate-resilient crops such as quinoa, pearl millet and sorghum to farmers, she said.

“The global food production system is currently dominated by just a few staple crops — this needs to change,” she said.

For Kapoor at Madar Farms, which has been growing leafy greens and microgreens in vertical systems since 2017, the move into tech-enabled agriculture is inevitable to deal with challenges like climate change and the novel coronavirus.

“The world will have to shift towards controlled-environment agriculture,” he said.

Thomson Reuters Foundation