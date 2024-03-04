Budapest —Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet former US president Donald Trump on March 8 in Florida, Orban’s press chief told Hungarian state news agency MTI late on Sunday.
In February, nationalist Orban endorsed Trump's bid to return to the US presidency in 2024.
“We hope the current president will go, and President Trump will return and he will have free hands to make peace [in Ukraine],” Orban said on February 23.
Orban has refused to send weapons to Ukraine to help it fight off Russia's invasion, and has criticised Western sanctions against Russia. He has repeatedly urged a ceasefire in Ukraine to end the war.
The Hungarian premier, in power since 2010, has faced tensions with US President Joe Biden's administration, mainly over Budapest's foot-dragging concerning the ratification of Sweden's Nato membership.
After a long delay, last week the Hungarian parliament approved Sweden’s Nato bid, and now the legislation only waits a final sign off by the Orban this week.
Orban has said the US presidential election in 2024 and the vote for the European parliament in June would be crucial as conservatives in Europe and the US must fight together to “reconquer” institutions in Washington and Brussels from liberals who — as Orban said — threaten Western civilisation.
Victor Orban to meet Donald Trump, saying he hopes Joe Biden will go
The Hungarian prime minister endorsed Trump’s bid to return to the US presidency later in 2024
Budapest —Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet former US president Donald Trump on March 8 in Florida, Orban’s press chief told Hungarian state news agency MTI late on Sunday.
In February, nationalist Orban endorsed Trump's bid to return to the US presidency in 2024.
“We hope the current president will go, and President Trump will return and he will have free hands to make peace [in Ukraine],” Orban said on February 23.
Orban has refused to send weapons to Ukraine to help it fight off Russia's invasion, and has criticised Western sanctions against Russia. He has repeatedly urged a ceasefire in Ukraine to end the war.
The Hungarian premier, in power since 2010, has faced tensions with US President Joe Biden's administration, mainly over Budapest's foot-dragging concerning the ratification of Sweden's Nato membership.
After a long delay, last week the Hungarian parliament approved Sweden’s Nato bid, and now the legislation only waits a final sign off by the Orban this week.
Orban has said the US presidential election in 2024 and the vote for the European parliament in June would be crucial as conservatives in Europe and the US must fight together to “reconquer” institutions in Washington and Brussels from liberals who — as Orban said — threaten Western civilisation.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.