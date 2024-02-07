Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Watching paint dry better than Sona

People no longer believe the president

07 February 2024 - 15:48
Your editorial refers (“Expect a populist state of the nation address”, February 5).

I would rather watch paint dry than The Hollow Man telling us about all the ANC’s big plans and promises on Thursday evening. And how Eskom’s problems and load-shedding will soon be over. It’s almost as embarrassing as it is irritating. Does President Cyril Ramaphosa take us for fools?

The fact that, more than two years after the fire that damaged the National Assembly under the very noses of the ANC parliamentary secretary and security detail charged to protect it, Ramaphosa is once again forced to address the nation from the Cape Town city hall, speaks volumes about the ineptitude, attitude and abilities of the governing party.

Ramaphosa can go back to sleep. Nobody believes him any more.

Mark Lowe
Durban

