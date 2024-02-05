US envoy piles pressure on Orban to ratify Sweden’s Nato entry

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, February 1 2024. Picture: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS
Budapest — The US envoy to Budapest along with ambassadors from some other Nato allies including Denmark and Poland attended the Hungarian parliament on Monday in a surprise show of pressure on Budapest to approve Sweden’s bid to join the alliance.
The extraordinary meeting of parliament was called by the opposition to vote on ratification on Monday, but legislators from his ruling Fidesz party went ahead with their boycott of the session and now ratification will be further delayed.
Hungary is the only Nato country not to ratify Stockholm’s membership application, a process that requires the backing of all members, souring relations with the US and raising concerns among its allies.
"It’s extremely unpleasant that up to today, Fidesz have been blocking Sweden’s Nato accession," Mate Kanasz-Nagy, of the opposition LMP party told parliament, his words echoing in the half-empty room as the envoys sat in the public gallery.
"He (Orban) wants to favour (Russian President) Putin, thus breaking the unity of Nato," Agnes Vadai, of the opposition Democratic Coalition said.
The ambassadors did not make any remarks before entering parliament but are expected to comment after the session.
Sweden’s Nato bid could be ratified when Hungary’s parliament reconvenes for a normal session, the Fidesz party’s parliamentary group said earlier on Monday, adding that first it expects a visit by the Swedish prime minister to Budapest.
Parliament will reconvene after the winter break in late February.
"If this is an important issue for the Swedes, then obviously the Swedish prime minister will come to Budapest," Fidesz said in an emailed reply to Reuters’ questions.
The office of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his foreign minister did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said it would be "fair" if Kristersson visited Budapest before the ratification, just as the Swedish leader had also gone to Turkey before the Turkish ratification.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has better ties with Russia than other EU states and most Nato members, says his government backs Sweden joining the alliance but the relevant bill has been stranded in parliament since mid-2022.
US envoy piles pressure on Orban to ratify Sweden’s Nato entry
Budapest — The US envoy to Budapest along with ambassadors from some other Nato allies including Denmark and Poland attended the Hungarian parliament on Monday in a surprise show of pressure on Budapest to approve Sweden’s bid to join the alliance.
The extraordinary meeting of parliament was called by the opposition to vote on ratification on Monday, but legislators from his ruling Fidesz party went ahead with their boycott of the session and now ratification will be further delayed.
Hungary is the only Nato country not to ratify Stockholm’s membership application, a process that requires the backing of all members, souring relations with the US and raising concerns among its allies.
"It’s extremely unpleasant that up to today, Fidesz have been blocking Sweden’s Nato accession," Mate Kanasz-Nagy, of the opposition LMP party told parliament, his words echoing in the half-empty room as the envoys sat in the public gallery.
"He (Orban) wants to favour (Russian President) Putin, thus breaking the unity of Nato," Agnes Vadai, of the opposition Democratic Coalition said.
The ambassadors did not make any remarks before entering parliament but are expected to comment after the session.
Sweden’s Nato bid could be ratified when Hungary’s parliament reconvenes for a normal session, the Fidesz party’s parliamentary group said earlier on Monday, adding that first it expects a visit by the Swedish prime minister to Budapest.
Parliament will reconvene after the winter break in late February.
"If this is an important issue for the Swedes, then obviously the Swedish prime minister will come to Budapest," Fidesz said in an emailed reply to Reuters’ questions.
The office of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his foreign minister did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said it would be "fair" if Kristersson visited Budapest before the ratification, just as the Swedish leader had also gone to Turkey before the Turkish ratification.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has better ties with Russia than other EU states and most Nato members, says his government backs Sweden joining the alliance but the relevant bill has been stranded in parliament since mid-2022.
Reuters
ALEXANDER PARKER: Trump 2.0 is on the horizon and we’re not even remotely ready
Turkey approves Sweden’s Nato membership bid
PETER APPS: ‘Most dangerous world in decades’ mulls mounting risk of war
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
New monarch for Denmark as ‘Cousin Daisy’ bows out
Europe’s defence industry calls for more firm orders
Suicide bombers target government buildings in Turkey
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.