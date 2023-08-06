World / Europe

Russia launches waves of missile and drone attacks, says Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky describes attack on area far from the front line as a war crime

06 August 2023 - 19:25 Lidia Kelly
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A building of the Black Sea Danube shipping company was destroyed during a Russian drone strike in Izmail, Odesa region, Ukraine, August 2 2023. Picture: NINA LIASHENKO/REUTERS
A building of the Black Sea Danube shipping company was destroyed during a Russian drone strike in Izmail, Odesa region, Ukraine, August 2 2023. Picture: NINA LIASHENKO/REUTERS

Warsaw — Russia launched a multi-wave overnight attack on Ukraine with 70 air-assault weapons, including cruise and hypersonic missiles, as well as Iranian-made drones, Kyiv’s air force said on Sunday, and at least 10 missiles appear to have got through air defences.

Local media said a worker at a grain silo had been wounded in the overnight attack, which appeared to be focused on an area of western Ukraine, far from the front line.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said people had been killed and wounded in an earlier hit to a blood transfusion centre in the town of Kupiansk, a railway hub less than 16km from the front in the eastern Kharkiv region.

Rescue workers were extinguishing a fire at the scene, he said on Saturday evening, describing the strike as a “war crime”. He did not say how many casualties there were.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in a full-scale invasion that has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and destroyed cities.

Ukraine’s air defence destroyed 30 out of 40 cruise missiles and all 27 of the Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight, the air force — which is celebrated in a holiday on Sunday — said on Telegram.

It also said Russia launched three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, but did not disclose any further information on them.

“In total, in several waves of attacks, from the evening of August 5 to the morning of August 6, 2023, the enemy used 70 means of air assault weapons,” the air force said. “Information about Kinzhals is classified,” the Ukrainian military noted.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

It was not clear what happened to the 10 cruise missiles that were not shot down.

The deputy governor of the Khmelnytskyi region in western Ukraine, Serhiy Tiurin, said a military airfield in Starokostiantyniv was among the targets.

“The Starokostiantyniv airfield is on the enemy’s mind. There was a series of explosions in Starokostiantyniv and Khmelnytskyi communities,” he said on Telegram.

“Most of the missiles were shot down by air defence forces.”

Tiurin said explosions had damaged several houses, a communal cultural institution and the bus station and that a fire had broken out at a grain silo.

Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told the national Ukrainian broadcaster that one of the key targets for Russia’s overnight attack was the Khmelnytskyi region.

“Now, it is the Starokostiantyniv airfield that haunts the enemy,” Ihnat said.

Russia had earlier targeted the Starokostiantyniv military airfield in the Khmelnytskyi region at the end of July.

Ukraine is two months into a gruelling counteroffensive to try to push out Russian forces occupying almost a fifth of its territory in the south and east.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on July 26 that while Ukraine had recaptured half the territory Russia had initially seized, the Ukrainian counteroffensive was in its early days and would take shape over “several months”. 

Reuters

Russia fines Apple for ‘inaccurate’ content

Penalty relates to reporting on war in Ukraine
Companies
3 days ago

Former Russian journalist loses latest treason appeal

Defence reporter Ivan Safronov fails in Supreme Court attempt to have a 22-year jail sentence overturned
World
4 days ago

HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: Friends like these hurt SA’s best interests

ANC is just another tool of Russia and it is time the party woke up to that reality
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Russia launches waves of missile and drone ...
World / Europe
2.
China’s northeast flooded in wake of Typhoon ...
World / Asia
3.
Support for force to reverse Niger coup fades as ...
News
4.
Superconductor breakthrough claims in Seoul ...
News
5.
Musk says fight with Zuckerberg will be ...
World

Related Articles

Russia boosts defence spending target

World / Europe

China to send senior official to Saudi Arabia for Ukraine talks

World / Asia

Domestic violence soars in Ukraine, where offenders get as little as a $10 fine

World / Europe

Poland says Wagner fighters being moved to Nato’s eastern flank

World / Europe

SA seeks to persuade Russia to revive grain deal

News

Brazil’s Lula says neither Putin nor Zelensky ready for peace

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.