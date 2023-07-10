Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: SAB intensifies localisation efforts

Business Day TV speaks to SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac

10 July 2023 - 20:37
Picture: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS
Picture: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS

SA Breweries (SAB) has intensified its localisation push, saying it believes that investing and forming partnerships with SMMEs is critical to SA’s economy. Business Day TV spoke to SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac about some of the group’s initiatives.

