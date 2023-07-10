Business Day TV speaks to SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac
10 July 2023 - 20:37
SA Breweries (SAB) has intensified its localisation push, saying it believes that investing and forming partnerships with SMMEs is critical to SA’s economy. Business Day TV spoke to SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac about some of the group’s initiatives.
WATCH: SAB intensifies localisation efforts
