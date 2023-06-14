Death toll in Greece migrant boat tragedy nears 80

Positive inflation data boosts the case for US central bank hitting the pause button on rates
30 years ago I never thought we would still be fighting against child marriage, female genital mutilation, and ensuring access to basic reproductive and sexual health services
Eskom says it is exploring all avenues available to recover the debt from the city council including approaching the courts for relief
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
The multinational franchise is also struggling with lower sales and SAP software implementation challenges
Long-term trends suggest waning consumer resilience as rate hikes continue to register
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Russia’s financial monitoring agency seeks virtual meeting with Brics counterparts on possible FATF black- or greylisting this month
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
The blue oval will make its debut in one of the world’s toughest off-road race in 2024
Athens — At least 79 migrants drowned early on Wednesday and hundreds more were feared dead or missing after their overloaded boat capsized and sank in open seas off Greece, in one of Europe’s deadliest shipping disasters.
As a painstaking search for survivors continued, a European rescue support charity said it believed about 750 people were on board the 20m-30m vessel.
Greek authorities said it was too soon to speculate on the number.
Alarm Phone, which operates a trans-European network supporting rescue operations, said it received alerts from people on board a ship in distress off Greece late on Tuesday, subsequently losing contact.
“According to the people, there were 750 people on board... We now hear reports of a shipwreck and fear they are true,” it said on Twitter.
The UN’s International Organisation for Migration said in a tweet that initial reports suggested up to 400 people were on the boat.
Greek authorities said it was unclear how many the vessel was carrying when it went under, and that 104 people had been rescued by midday.
“It is not safe to give a number. We do not know how many people were in the hold,” coast guard spokesperson Nikos Alexiou told Greece’s MEGA TV. “There were too many people on the outer deck. It was full.”
The boat’s occupants had refused an offer of help late on Tuesday, the coast guard added.
Greece is one of the main routes into the EU for refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Most cross over to Greek islands from nearby Turkey.
But since the previous conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis introduced tougher surveillance at the country’s migrant camps, increasing numbers have chosen to make a longer, more dangerous journey from Turkey to Italy via Greece.
State broadcaster ERT said the boat that sank was en route for Italy, having set sail from the Libyan town of Tobruk, which lies south of the Greek island of Crete. Greek authorities did not confirm the vessel's departure port.
The shipwreck is the deadliest off Greece this year, and among the worst in Europe. In February, 96 people died when their wooden boat smashed into rocks on Italy’s Calabrian coast during a storm.
The Greek migration ministry blamed international smuggling networks for putting migrants' lives at risk, while Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, called on governments to work together on creating safe pathways for people fleeing poverty and war.
International waters
The Greek coast guard said the boat was first spotted late on Tuesday by EU border agency Frontex in international waters about 80km southwest of the southern Greek coastal town of Pylos.
Italian authorities then alerted Greece to the vessel’s presence, and the Greek coast guard approached it and offered help.
The large number of migrants on its outer deck “refused assistance and stated their desire to continue their voyage”, the coast guard said.
A few hours later, the vessel began veering from side to side before capsizing about 2am on Wednesday and then sinking, a government official said.
Broadcaster ERT said most of those on board were young men in their 20s. A shipping ministry official who spoke on condition of anonymity said most were from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan.
Survivors were taken to the town of Kalamata and are expected to be moved from there to a camp outside Athens, the migration ministry said.
Greece was at the front line of Europe’s migration crisis of 2015-16, when nearly 1-million people arrived on its islands from Turkey before heading north to wealthier European states.
Numbers have fallen dramatically since a 2016 deal struck between Brussels and Ankara to stem the flows. Mitsotakis’ government said its tougher stance, which also included more border patrols, had helped keep arrivals low.
Greece is now led by a caretaker administration ahead of a national election on June 25 that the conservatives are expected to win.
About 72,000 refugees and migrants have arrived so far this year in Europe’s front-line Mediterranean countries, according to UN data, with the majority landing in Italy and about 6,500 in Greece.
Nearly 1,000 people are estimated to have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean this year, according to the UN.
Update: June 14 2023This article has been updated with new information.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Death toll in Greece migrant boat tragedy nears 80
Hundreds more are feared dead or missing after overloaded boat sinks in open water off Greece
Athens — At least 79 migrants drowned early on Wednesday and hundreds more were feared dead or missing after their overloaded boat capsized and sank in open seas off Greece, in one of Europe’s deadliest shipping disasters.
As a painstaking search for survivors continued, a European rescue support charity said it believed about 750 people were on board the 20m-30m vessel.
Greek authorities said it was too soon to speculate on the number.
Alarm Phone, which operates a trans-European network supporting rescue operations, said it received alerts from people on board a ship in distress off Greece late on Tuesday, subsequently losing contact.
“According to the people, there were 750 people on board... We now hear reports of a shipwreck and fear they are true,” it said on Twitter.
The UN’s International Organisation for Migration said in a tweet that initial reports suggested up to 400 people were on the boat.
Greek authorities said it was unclear how many the vessel was carrying when it went under, and that 104 people had been rescued by midday.
“It is not safe to give a number. We do not know how many people were in the hold,” coast guard spokesperson Nikos Alexiou told Greece’s MEGA TV. “There were too many people on the outer deck. It was full.”
The boat’s occupants had refused an offer of help late on Tuesday, the coast guard added.
Greece is one of the main routes into the EU for refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Most cross over to Greek islands from nearby Turkey.
But since the previous conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis introduced tougher surveillance at the country’s migrant camps, increasing numbers have chosen to make a longer, more dangerous journey from Turkey to Italy via Greece.
State broadcaster ERT said the boat that sank was en route for Italy, having set sail from the Libyan town of Tobruk, which lies south of the Greek island of Crete. Greek authorities did not confirm the vessel's departure port.
The shipwreck is the deadliest off Greece this year, and among the worst in Europe. In February, 96 people died when their wooden boat smashed into rocks on Italy’s Calabrian coast during a storm.
The Greek migration ministry blamed international smuggling networks for putting migrants' lives at risk, while Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, called on governments to work together on creating safe pathways for people fleeing poverty and war.
International waters
The Greek coast guard said the boat was first spotted late on Tuesday by EU border agency Frontex in international waters about 80km southwest of the southern Greek coastal town of Pylos.
Italian authorities then alerted Greece to the vessel’s presence, and the Greek coast guard approached it and offered help.
The large number of migrants on its outer deck “refused assistance and stated their desire to continue their voyage”, the coast guard said.
A few hours later, the vessel began veering from side to side before capsizing about 2am on Wednesday and then sinking, a government official said.
Broadcaster ERT said most of those on board were young men in their 20s. A shipping ministry official who spoke on condition of anonymity said most were from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan.
Survivors were taken to the town of Kalamata and are expected to be moved from there to a camp outside Athens, the migration ministry said.
Greece was at the front line of Europe’s migration crisis of 2015-16, when nearly 1-million people arrived on its islands from Turkey before heading north to wealthier European states.
Numbers have fallen dramatically since a 2016 deal struck between Brussels and Ankara to stem the flows. Mitsotakis’ government said its tougher stance, which also included more border patrols, had helped keep arrivals low.
Greece is now led by a caretaker administration ahead of a national election on June 25 that the conservatives are expected to win.
About 72,000 refugees and migrants have arrived so far this year in Europe’s front-line Mediterranean countries, according to UN data, with the majority landing in Italy and about 6,500 in Greece.
Nearly 1,000 people are estimated to have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean this year, according to the UN.
Update: June 14 2023
This article has been updated with new information.
Reuters
Putin considers exiting grain deal over West’s ‘cheating’
Berlusconi supporters pay tribute ahead of state funeral
Scientists defend EU nature restoration bill
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Italy divided over tributes to Berlusconi
Putin considers exiting grain deal over West’s ‘cheating’
Berlusconi supporters pay tribute ahead of state funeral
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.