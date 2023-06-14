Russian threat of retaliation over pipeline blasts

US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, which is likely to spur economic growth and oil demand
Moscow — A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday there was no reason for Moscow not to destroy its enemies’ undersea communication cables given what he said was Western complicity in the Nord Stream pipeline blasts.
A sharp drop in pressure on both pipelines was registered on September 26 last year and seismologists detected explosions, triggering a wave of speculation about sabotage to one of Russia’s most important energy corridors.
It is still unclear exactly what happened, and Western governments have denied involvement. Some US and European officials initially suggested Russia was to blame for blowing up its own pipeline, an interpretation dismissed as idiotic by Putin.
In recent months, US newspapers including The Washington Post, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal have reported that the US Central Intelligence Agency knew of a Ukrainian plot to attack the pipelines. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied Ukraine attacked them.
“If we proceed from the proven complicity of Western countries in blowing up the Nord Streams, then we have no constraints — even moral — left to prevent us from destroying the ocean floor cable communications of our enemies,” Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president who is deputy chair of Russia’s security council, said on Telegram.
Sub-sea cables which criss-cross the oceans have become the arteries of global communications. Their importance has made them the focus of growing geopolitical competition between China and Russia on the one side and the US and its Western allies on the other.
Russia has repeatedly said the West — and particularly the US and Britain — was behind the Nord Stream blasts. The Kremlin has repeatedly said that the world should know the truth about what happened.
Moscow has demanded an international investigation into the destruction of the pipelines, a Kremlin-designed project to circumvent Ukraine in exporting its gas under the Baltic Sea directly to Western Europe.
“It would be useful to think about the reasons for the stubborn unwillingness of the collective West to launch a transparent and objective international investigation under the auspices of the UN Security Council,” said Andrey Ledenev, minister-counsellor at the Russian embassy in Washington.
Reuters
Russian threat of retaliation over pipeline blasts
Dmitry Medvedev says enemies' undersea cables are fair game given response of the West
Reuters
