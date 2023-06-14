Italy divided over tributes to Berlusconi

US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, which is likely to spur economic growth and oil demand
Milan — Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi continued to divide his country even after death, as a decision by the government to honour him with a national day of mourning on Wednesday sparked controversy.
Berlusconi died on Monday aged 86. His state funeral which will take place in Milan's Cathedral on Wednesday afternoon is likely to attract several thousand people, including top political leaders and foreign dignitaries.
Some Italian opposition politicians, including former premier Giuseppe Conte, refused to attend the service. Former centre-left minister Rosy Bindi said an “inappropriate sanctification” was taking place.
Former Italian premiers have had state funerals, but this is the first time a national day of mourning, an unprecedented honour, has been called as well. It is up to the government, which includes his former party, to declare it.
Italy is ruled by a right-wing coalition of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini’s League and Berlusconi’s former party Forza Italia.
The day of mourning is not a public holiday, but rather a symbolic tribute in which flags fly at half mast from public buildings. The European Parliament also decided to pay its respects in this way.
Bindi, a woman often vilified by Berlusconi’s sexist jibes, said the national day was “disrespectful towards the majority” of Italians who opposed him.
Berlusconi was a divisive figure who set the mould for other businessmen-turned-politicians such as former US president Donald Trump, with a career punctuated by scandals and trials.
In Milan, flower wreaths were stacked against the facade of the city’s gothic cathedral ahead of the funeral starting at 1pm, while giant screens were installed to allow people to follow from the square.
Among them was Lucia Adiele, a Forza Italia member who travelled nearly 1,000km from her home in Altamura, southern Italy, to bid farewell to her favourite politician.
“I was lucky enough to be a part of Forza Italia for 18 years. I was also lucky enough to meet him. The least I could do was to be here and say goodbye for the last time,” she told Reuters TV.
About 2,300 people were expected to be in the cathedral, including Meloni, President Sergio Mattarella and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Elly Schlein.
Parliamentary activity was effectively suspended on Wednesday to allow politicians to take part in the service.
EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani are due to attend.
Berlusconi was also honoured by full-page newspaper advertisements from his family and by his media company MFE .
The message from his five children read, “Sweetest Dad, Thank you for your life, Thank you for your love, You will always live inside us.”
Reuters
Italy divided over tributes to Berlusconi
