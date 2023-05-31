Russia says it destroyed last Kyiv warship

Rand remains under huge pressure as US House of Representatives prepares to vote on the deal to increase the government’s spending cap
Moscow — Russia’s defence ministry says its forces destroyed Ukraine’s “last warship” two days ago in the port of Odesa in a missile strike.
“The last warship of the Ukrainian navy, the Yuriy Olefirenko, was destroyed at a warship mooring in the port of Odesa,” defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Wednesday.
He said the vessel was hit with “high-precision weapons”, a phrase he uses typically to mean missiles, on May 29, but gave no details.
Ukraine’s armed forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ukrainian officials said on Monday that Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday.
Reuters could not verify the accounts of either side independently.
The Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday that its forces had pushed Ukrainian units out of positions around the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Yasynuvata in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, which Moscow claims to have annexed.
The ministry said “fierce fighting” continued around Avdiivka, a large town between the two settlements, which has been largely flattened in months of fighting.
Reuters
