William Ruto says Kenya plans to ink trade pact with Russia

The deal on the US debt ceiling has eased what has been a potentially huge threat to markets worldwide, Oanda says
The danger now is that the sliding rand could force further substantial interest rate hikes by the Bank
The declaration of diplomatic immunity ahead of an international summit to be hosted in SA is routine, says Dirco
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Global advisory firm agrees to pay US corruption watchdog R48m fine, and reveals how it was corruptly awarded a R200m IT contract under former Sars boss Tom Moyane
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree
Nigeria’s president targets 6% annual growth, vows to end a popular fuel subsidy and promises ‘thorough house cleaning’
Boks kick off their title defence against fifth-ranked team and need a victory for ‘breathing space’
Omoda and Jaecoo, the two new brands of the Chery Group, have received unrivalled attention since their launch at the Shanghai Auto Show
Nairobi — Kenya will sign a trade pact with Russia aimed at boosting co-operation between businesses, President William Ruto’s office said on Monday, after hosting Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Nairobi.
Russia has stepped up its drive to boost economic ties with Africa to help offset a big chill in relations with the West prompted by its invasion of Ukraine, and plans to hold an Africa-Russia summit in St Petersburg in July.
Kenya’s presidency said in a statement that bilateral trade with Russia was still low despite the potential and the pact would give business the “necessary impetus”.
It did not say when the pact might be sealed or give details on what it might encompass. Russia sells mostly grain and fertilisers to Kenya.
On Ukraine, the statement reiterated Kenya’s support for respecting the territorial integrity of all countries, adding: “Kenya calls for a resolution of the conflict in a manner respectful to the two parties.”
Russia says its invasion of Ukraine, launched on February 24 2022, is aimed at protecting its own security against Ukraine’s pro-Western leadership. Kyiv and its Western allies accuse Moscow of waging an unprovoked war of aggression.
Western nations have slapped sweeping economic sanctions on Russia, prompting it to forge closer ties with China, India, African nations and others.
Lavrov has visited Africa at least three times this year, while Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba travelled to countries including Ethiopia, Rwanda and Mozambique last week.
Kenya’s presidency said Lavrov was on his way to Cape Town for a June 1 meeting of foreign ministers of the Brics group of emerging economies, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
William Ruto says Kenya plans to ink trade pact with Russia
Foreign minister Lavrov has visited Africa at least three times this year
Nairobi — Kenya will sign a trade pact with Russia aimed at boosting co-operation between businesses, President William Ruto’s office said on Monday, after hosting Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Nairobi.
Russia has stepped up its drive to boost economic ties with Africa to help offset a big chill in relations with the West prompted by its invasion of Ukraine, and plans to hold an Africa-Russia summit in St Petersburg in July.
Kenya’s presidency said in a statement that bilateral trade with Russia was still low despite the potential and the pact would give business the “necessary impetus”.
It did not say when the pact might be sealed or give details on what it might encompass. Russia sells mostly grain and fertilisers to Kenya.
On Ukraine, the statement reiterated Kenya’s support for respecting the territorial integrity of all countries, adding: “Kenya calls for a resolution of the conflict in a manner respectful to the two parties.”
Russia says its invasion of Ukraine, launched on February 24 2022, is aimed at protecting its own security against Ukraine’s pro-Western leadership. Kyiv and its Western allies accuse Moscow of waging an unprovoked war of aggression.
Western nations have slapped sweeping economic sanctions on Russia, prompting it to forge closer ties with China, India, African nations and others.
Lavrov has visited Africa at least three times this year, while Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba travelled to countries including Ethiopia, Rwanda and Mozambique last week.
Kenya’s presidency said Lavrov was on his way to Cape Town for a June 1 meeting of foreign ministers of the Brics group of emerging economies, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit warns supporting Russia is ‘dangerous’
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Brics bloc is steadily rising and on track to outpace the G7
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa has lost the West, all because Putin is paying ANC ...
SIMON BARBER: SA out of step as Brics partners for once side against Russia at ...
UN chief blasts Russia’s Ukraine invasion at meeting chaired by Lavrov
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.