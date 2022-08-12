×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Suspected Tornado Cash developer arrested in Amsterdam

It has been alleged that Tornado Cash was helping conceal billions in capital flows, including for North Korean hackers

12 August 2022 - 15:43 Anthony Deutsch
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG

Amsterdam — Dutch authorities said on Friday they had arrested a 29-year-old man believed to be a developer for the crypto mixing service Tornado Cash, which the US put on its sanctions list this week.

The US sanctions announced on Monday followed allegations that Tornado Cash was helping conceal billions in capital flows, including for North Korean hackers.

By mixing cryptocurrencies, the online service makes it possible to conceal the origin or destination of digital payments, increasing their anonymity.

Tornado Cash is one of the largest crypto blenders identified as problematic by the US Treasury.

The Dutch public prosecutor’s office for serious fraud, environmental crime and asset confiscation (FIOD) said Tornado was suspected of having laundered more than $7bn worth of virtual currency since it was created in 2019.

Tornado Cash did not reply to a request for comment.

The FIOD said the man, who was not identified, was arrested in Amsterdam on Wednesday. He is believed to have helped facilitate criminal transactions, including “funds stolen through hacks by a group believed to be associated with North Korea.” He faces money laundering charges.

In June the Financial Advanced Cyber Team division of the FIOD started an criminal investigation into Tornado Cash, the statement said. It found Tornado Cash had been used to conceal large-scale criminal money flows, including from (online) thefts of cryptocurrencies.

Further arrests have not been ruled out, prosecutors said.

Monday’s move froze any US assets of the crypto mixer and generally bars Americans from dealing with it.

Reuters

AARON BROWN: There are big differences between crypto and stock exchanges

SEC chair’s plan to force crypto exchanges to look like the NYSE is in no-one’s interest
Opinion
2 days ago

Suspected Tornado Cash developer arrested in Amsterdam

It has been alleged that Tornado Cash was helping conceal billions in capital flows, including for North Korean hackers
World
1 hour ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Finding fact and fiction in TikTok fears and China’s tech crackdown

The divide between China and the West is deepening, with tech as the backdrop and the subject of regulation
Opinion
2 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: A reckoning finally arrives for crypto scams

But it’s too late for those who lost everything by betting on what were sometimes Ponzi schemes
Opinion
1 day ago

BlackRock teams up with Coinbase in crypto market expansion

World’s largest asset manager marks a major push into cryptocurrencies by partnering with Coinbase Global
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Antarctica glaciers crumbling rapidly, ...
World
2.
US justice department asks court to unseal Trump ...
World / Americas
3.
Mali raises death toll in suspected Islamist ...
World / Africa
4.
What now for China, Taiwan and US relations after ...
World / Asia
5.
Kenya governing party official alleges rigging of ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

BlackRock teams up with Coinbase in crypto market expansion

News

WATCH: Bitcoin posts double digit gains in July

Markets

Solana suffers hack in which about $5.2m in cryptoassets are stolen

News

The crypto collapse has flooded the market with Rolex and Patek

Business

BIG READ: What Putin really wants is the return of an empire

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.