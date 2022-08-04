×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

CRYPTO CHAT

WATCH: Bitcoin posts double digit gains in July

Business Day TV speaks to Marius Reitz from Luno

04 August 2022 - 21:46
Picture: 123RF STOCK PHOTO
Picture: 123RF STOCK PHOTO

Bitcoin has hit a 10-month high, after the cryptocurrency’s price increased by 17% in July. Business Day TV discussed the factors driving the uptick with Marius Reitz from Luno.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: JSE benefits from market volatility

Business Day TV speaks to JSE CEO Leila Fourie
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Sappi delivers record Q3 earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Sappi CEO Steve Binnie
Companies
17 minutes ago

WATCH: Rubber hits the road on tariff application

Michael Avery talks to Charl de Villiers, Donald MacKay and Theo Malele
National
1 day ago

WATCH: RBPlat remains cautious as it eyes a recession

Business Day TV speaks to Royal Bafokeng Platinum CFO Rotshidzwa Manenzhe
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as US economic data lifts ...
Markets
2.
Supply concerns boost oil prices after ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces positive Asian markets on Thursday as ...
Markets
4.
Oil prices largely still after big moves on ...
Markets
5.
Asian stocks slide as US-Sino tension rises
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.