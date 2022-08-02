BIG READ: What Putin really wants is the return of an empire

Pelosi trip to Taiwan adds to fears about risk of China reaction and recession
Bioengineering makes sustainability sustainable
At least four killed as residents protest against electricity cuts and 'high municipal rates'
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Total sales of R41.3bn for retailer’s half-year to end June 26 are broadly unchanged
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
This terrorist leader is no more, says US President Joe Biden
Michaela Whitebooi guaranteed at least a silver in judo competition while lawn bowlers head to final
Russia’s war in Ukraine is more about identity politics than Nato expansion
A lot has been written about Vladimir Putin’s war with the future and the past. He wants a future that would take Russia to the centre stage of world affairs, and is unhappy with that country’s loss of (early) Tsarist pride and more recent Soviet collapse. Beyond descriptions, commentaries or analyses on what Putin says and does, there are exciting and insightful aspects of the global social and historical (and philosophical) contexts of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Putin’s war can be situated in a global shift towards the Right; a drift towards ethno-nationalism with distinct echoes of fascism. Perhaps most significantly is Putin’s association with the idea of a Eurasia that includes a toxic identity politics that is part of “birth politics” — which has become code-speak for racial determination, and racism in general. We will get to all of that after a brief report on the most recent developments in Russia’s war on the Ukrainian people...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BIG READ: What Putin really wants is the return of an empire
Russia’s war in Ukraine is more about identity politics than Nato expansion
A lot has been written about Vladimir Putin’s war with the future and the past. He wants a future that would take Russia to the centre stage of world affairs, and is unhappy with that country’s loss of (early) Tsarist pride and more recent Soviet collapse. Beyond descriptions, commentaries or analyses on what Putin says and does, there are exciting and insightful aspects of the global social and historical (and philosophical) contexts of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Putin’s war can be situated in a global shift towards the Right; a drift towards ethno-nationalism with distinct echoes of fascism. Perhaps most significantly is Putin’s association with the idea of a Eurasia that includes a toxic identity politics that is part of “birth politics” — which has become code-speak for racial determination, and racism in general. We will get to all of that after a brief report on the most recent developments in Russia’s war on the Ukrainian people...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.