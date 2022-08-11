×

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: A reckoning finally arrives for crypto scams

But it’s too late for those who lost everything by betting on what were sometimes Ponzi schemes

11 August 2022 - 05:00

Arguably the most destructive consequence of Uber’s unethical, and sometimes illegal, behaviour is how it has enabled and emboldened other start-ups to cut legal corners. Nowhere is this more evident than the wild, wild west — and I don’t mean Krugersdorp — that is cryptocurrency.

Uber has created a culture of ignoring the law, with its propaganda that the hailing service was so innovative and disruptive that legislation was outdated. This was partly true, and I wrote enthusiastically about it when Uber arrived in SA. But now that the Uber Files have revealed how dangerously wanton Uber was at ignoring the law and aggressively pushing against it — including putting its own drivers in harm’s way — we are living with the consequences. ..

