KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Finding fact and fiction in TikTok fears and China’s tech crackdown

Crude may continue to weaken before rallying in winter
The divide between China and the West is deepening, with tech as the backdrop and the subject of regulation
The new rules that give effect to the Section 89 removal of the president were adopted in November 2018
Opposition party says crime has shot up to a record high because little has been done to halt joblessness
Data underscores the industrial snags testing the aerospace industry
The Trump-era tariffs on imported metals have been eased for some other countries
In the wake of SAA’s near-demise Comair’s market share crept up to 35%-40% by the time it too collapsed
Labour costs surge, outstripping the Fed’s inflation goal by nearly five times
The 21-year-old did not crack a chance to represent the women’s team in last Saturday’s event at Ascot
Nicholas Yell trades SUV for saddle and makes his way from Bot River to Merweville and on to Kruisrivier
Are you on TikTok? The running (meme-ified) joke among my peers is that they’re only on Instagram these days to watch weeks-old TikTok videos shared by their younger friends and content recycler accounts. For many it is hard to see the appeal of this app, which is too often derided as the lip-syncing, viral-dancing waste of time it can be.
There is, of course, another side to it. There are (potentially) 8-billion sides to it — because of that superpowered algorithm that “reads” you and sorts you with brutal efficiency. Swipe through it for a minute or two and suddenly you will have no illusions about your preferences, priorities and peccadilloes...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Finding fact and fiction in TikTok fears and China’s tech crackdown
The divide between China and the West is deepening, with tech as the backdrop and the subject of regulation
Are you on TikTok? The running (meme-ified) joke among my peers is that they’re only on Instagram these days to watch weeks-old TikTok videos shared by their younger friends and content recycler accounts. For many it is hard to see the appeal of this app, which is too often derided as the lip-syncing, viral-dancing waste of time it can be.
There is, of course, another side to it. There are (potentially) 8-billion sides to it — because of that superpowered algorithm that “reads” you and sorts you with brutal efficiency. Swipe through it for a minute or two and suddenly you will have no illusions about your preferences, priorities and peccadilloes...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.