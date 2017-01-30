World / Europe

May rebuffs calls to halt Trump visit

More than a million Britons sign petition to block Trump’s state visit

30 January 2017 - 19:54 PM Agency Staff
British Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump gesture towards each other during their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, on Friday. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
British Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump gesture towards each other during their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, on Friday. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

London — More than a million people in Britain have signed a petition calling for US President Donald Trump’s planned state visit to be cancelled, in a grassroots backlash against his immigration policies.

The invitation to make a state visit, which will involve lavish displays of royal pageantry and a banquet hosted by the monarch, was conveyed by Prime Minister Theresa May when she visited Trump in Washington last week.

But May came under pressure to cancel the visit after Trump issued an executive order temporarily barring Syrian refugees and suspending travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, sparking protests at home and abroad.

The petition against the state visit, which is on the British parliament’s website, passed the one million mark on Monday morning and by mid-afternoon local time had more than 1.3-million signatories.

"Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen," the petition says.

POINT OF ORDER: Variability is the name of Donald Trump’s game

The fallout of Trump’s first clear political calamity is set to intensify, writes Tim Cohen
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Hold tight, the rough ride is on

As Trump and Brexit ructions unfold, SA should watch carefully and take action to mitigate any potential damage to our economy
Opinion
1 day ago

Theresa May meeting with Donald Trump produces ‘not much’ — for now

Trump and May studiously avoided saying they would begin negotiations for new US-UK trade deal
World
3 days ago

A growing list of politicians were also calling for the visit to be cancelled, including several MPs from May’s own Conservative Party, opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and London mayor Sadiq Khan, who is Muslim.

"We must now rescind the offer of a full state visit for President Trump — until this ban is lifted. I don’t believe the people of London will support rolling out the red carpet until this happens," Khan wrote in the Evening Standard newspaper.

A spokeswoman for May said Britain disagreed with Trump’s executive order, but the prime minister’s Downing Street office later made clear cancelling the visit was not on the cards.

"To be clear, the prime minister extended an invitation on behalf of the Queen — and she was very happy to do so. The USA is one of this country’s closest allies, and we look forward to hosting the president later this year," Downing Street said.

The petition against the visit was the second most popular ever on the parliamentary website, after one calling for a second referendum on membership of the European Union drew more than 4-million signatures last year.

Once a petition passes 100,000 signatures, MPs must consider it for debate. Such debates are largely symbolic and rarely affect government policy, although one on this particular issue would potentially be embarrassing for May.

A year ago, parliament debated a petition calling for Trump, then a presidential candidate, to be barred from the UK. It gathered close to 600,000 signatures before it was closed last June.

Reuters

