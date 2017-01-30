May rebuffs calls to halt Trump visit

London — More than a million people in Britain have signed a petition calling for US President Donald Trump’s planned state visit to be cancelled, in a grassroots backlash against his immigration policies.

The invitation to make a state visit, which will involve lavish displays of royal pageantry and a banquet hosted by the monarch, was conveyed by Prime Minister Theresa May when she visited Trump in Washington last week.

But May came under pressure to cancel the visit after Trump issued an executive order temporarily barring Syrian refugees and suspending travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, sparking protests at home and abroad.

The petition against the state visit, which is on the British parliament’s website, passed the one million mark on Monday morning and by mid-afternoon local time had more than 1.3-million signatories.

"Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen," the petition says.