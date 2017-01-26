Dutch regulator blames ‘human error’ for Soros shorts bungle
Amsterdam — Some of hedge fund billionaire George Soros’s short positions dating back to 2012 were published on the Dutch financial market regulator’s website this week due to "human error", according to the regulator AFM.
The short positions, bets on a stock declining, were "between 0.2% and 0.5%", of shares outstanding in the companies shorted, AFM spokesman Ward Snijders said on Thursday. The Dutch regulator publishes shorts of 0.5% or higher on its website daily. The smaller amounts were posted by mistake, he said.
The Financial Times earlier reported that some of the positions, including bets against Dutch banks such as ING Groep, appeared briefly on the website on Tuesday evening. ING declined to comment on Thursday.
Soros, whose fortune is estimated at $25.2bn by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is in the same league as Warren Buffett when it comes to investors copying their trades as they try to ride the coattails of the super successful. Short positions, which are typically closely guarded, in Deutsche Bank jumped when it was revealed in June that Soros had bet that the stock would fall after the UK voted to leave the European Union. The German bank fell 14% on the first day after the ballot.
Trump Loss
The Dutch regulator’s spokesman could not disclose whether there has been contact with Soros following Tuesday’s error. A spokesman for Soros did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment.
The 86-year-old investor lost about $1bn by betting against the market after the election of US President Donald Trump, according to the Wall Street Journal this month. The hiring of a chief investment officer may reduce Soros’s role, the paper reported.
Soros has managed as much as $30bn as founder and chairman at New York-based Soros Fund Management. Currency bets on the pound in 1992, the Thai baht five years later and the yen in 2012-13 helped Soros attain a fortune ranked 26th globally by Bloomberg. He has donated $8bn to charities since founding the pro-democracy Open Society Foundations in 1979.
Regulators have pushed for more transparency around short positions. The European Union imposed rules in 2012 on short bets against some securities in the political bloc to reduce the risk of destabilising sovereign-debt markets. The UK’s Financial Services Authority introduced a regulation in June 2008 requiring disclosure of short positions of more than 0.25% for companies that are selling new shares in rights offerings.
