Dutch regulator blames ‘human error’ for Soros shorts bungle

Amsterdam — Some of hedge fund billionaire George Soros’s short positions dating back to 2012 were published on the Dutch financial market regulator’s website this week due to "human error", according to the regulator AFM.

The short positions, bets on a stock declining, were "between 0.2% and 0.5%", of shares outstanding in the companies shorted, AFM spokesman Ward Snijders said on Thursday. The Dutch regulator publishes shorts of 0.5% or higher on its website daily. The smaller amounts were posted by mistake, he said.

The Financial Times earlier reported that some of the positions, including bets against Dutch banks such as ING Groep, appeared briefly on the website on Tuesday evening. ING declined to comment on Thursday.

Soros, whose fortune is estimated at $25.2bn by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is in the same league as Warren Buffett when it comes to investors copying their trades as they try to ride the coattails of the super successful. Short positions, which are typically closely guarded, in Deutsche Bank jumped when it was revealed in June that Soros had bet that the stock would fall after the UK voted to leave the European Union. The German bank fell 14% on the first day after the ballot.