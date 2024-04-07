World / Asia

New Zealand tightens visa rules amid ‘unsustainable’ migration

Immigration minister says the government is focused on attracting skilled migrants in some sectors

07 April 2024 - 22:47
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO
Picture: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO

Sydney — New Zealand said on Sunday that it was making immediate changes to its employment visa programme after a near record migration in 2023 that it said was unsustainable.

The changes include measures such as introducing an English language requirement for low-skilled jobs and setting a minimum skills and work experience threshold for most employer work visas.

The maximum continuous stay for most low-skilled roles will also be reduced to three years from five years.

“The government is focused on attracting and retaining the highly skilled migrants such as secondary teachers, where there is a skill shortage,” immigration minister Erica Stanford said.

“At the same time, we need to ensure that New Zealanders are put to the front of the line for jobs where there are no skills shortages,” she said.

Last year, a near record 173,000 people migrated to New Zealand, Stanford said.

New Zealand, which has a population of about 5.1-million, has seen a rapid growth in its migrant numbers since the end of the pandemic, raising concerns in 2023 that it was fanning inflation.

Neighbouring Australia, which has also seen a big jump in migrants, has said it would halve its migrant intake over the next two years. 

Reuters

New Zealand slams China over parliament hacking

The revelations of malicious cyber activity come as the UK and US accuse Beijing of a cyber espionage campaign
World
1 week ago

Australia and Asean call for restraint in South China Sea

A joint statement by Australia and the Asean asks for ‘rules-based’ order in the Indo-Pacific
World
1 month ago

Australia warns Southeast Asia of ‘coercive actions’

Melbourne is hosting a summit for memebers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
UK’s support for Israel hinges on it sticking to ...
World
2.
Elon Musk berates Brazil court over order to ...
World
3.
Latin American governments rally behind after ...
World
4.
New Zealand tightens visa rules amid ...
World / Asia
5.
Pro-Russia candidate Peter Pellegrini elected as ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.